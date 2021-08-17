Early Warnings

|
|90s Kickback Concert featuring SWV, Ginuwine, Next, Case, H-Town, Shai, Miche’le
Chicago Theatre, 10/8, 8 PM, all-ages.
|
|Xavier Omär, Themind
Lincoln Hall, 9/16, 7:30 PM, all-ages.
|
|Brad Paisley, Jimmie Allen
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, 9/10, 7:30 PM, all-ages.
|
|Pink Martini
Chicago Theatre, 10/20, 8 PM, all-ages.
|
|Plack Blague, Ozzuario, Him Hun (DJ set)
Empty Bottle, 9/3, 10 PM.
|
|Saint Jhn
Riviera Theatre, 11/13, 7:30 PM, on sale Fri 8/20, 10 AM.
|
|Eric Schneider and friends
Jazz Showcase, 8/26, 8 and 10 PM; 8/27, 8 and 10 PM; 8/28, 8 and 10 PM; 8/29, 4 and 8 PM, all-ages.
|
|Ski Mask the Slump God, Yung Bans, Jasiah
Concord Music Hall, 8/21, 10 PM.
|
|Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, Code Orange
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, 9/28, 5:30 PM, all-ages.
|
|Spag Heddy, Houseloadz, Pierce, Viperactive
House of Blues, 10/2, 11 PM.