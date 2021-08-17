Early Warnings
Chicago’s essential months-ahead music calendar

NEW LISTINGS
El Alfa

Rosemont Theatre, Rosemont, 11/18, 8 PM, all-ages, on sale Fri 8/20, 10 AM. Buy from Ticketmaster
Bendigo Fletcher, Evening Attraction

Schubas, 8/27, 8 PM. Buy Tickets
Big Freedia

Martyrs’, 9/18, 11 PM. Buy Tickets
Big Time Rush

Chicago Theatre, 12/15, 8 PM, all-ages. Buy from Ticketmaster
James Blake, Fousheé

Chicago Theatre, 10/3, 8 PM, all-ages. Buy from Ticketmaster
Bnny, Squirrel Flower (solo), Divino Niño (DJ set)

Empty Bottle, 9/2, 9:30 PM. Buy Tickets
Brooks & Dunn, Travis Tritt, Elvie Shane

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, 9/18, 7 PM, all-ages. Buy Tickets
Bully, Smut

Empty Bottle, 8/28, 9 PM, sold out. Buy Tickets
Bully, Tweens

Empty Bottle, 8/29, 9 PM, sold out. Buy Tickets
Cimafunk

Thalia Hall, 10/1, 8:30 PM. Buy Tickets

Get Early Warnings sent to your inbox every week

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.
Brett Dennen

Park West, 3/4/2022, 8 PM, on sale Fri 8/20, 10 AM. Buy Tickets
Diane Coffee, Deep Sea Diver, Why Bonnie

Lincoln Hall, 9/21, 8 PM. Buy Tickets
Dream Theater, Arch Echo

Chicago Theatre, 11/11, 7:30 PM, all-ages. Buy from Ticketmaster
Elita, Sunday Cruise

Schubas, 11/14, 8 PM. Buy Tickets
Find Your Harmony featuring Andrew Rayel, ALPHA9, Tensteps

Concord Music Hall, 10/15, 10 PM. Buy Tickets
Samantha Fish

Park West, 12/19, 7:30 PM, all-ages, on sale Fri 8/20, 10 AM. Buy Tickets
Future Bartenderz, Timmy Vulgar’s Genetic Armageddon

Empty Bottle, 8/31, 8:30 PM. Buy Tickets
Kany Garcia

House of Blues, 9/26, 8 PM. Buy Tickets
Garcia Peoples, Weak Signal

Schubas, 10/15, 10 PM. Buy Tickets
Jack Harlow, Babyface Ray, Mavi

Aragon Ballroom, 11/12, 8 PM, all-ages. Buy Tickets
Hoyle Brothers

Empty Bottle, 8/20, 5:30 PM; 8/27, 5:30 PM, free.

Jonas Brothers, Kelsea Ballerini

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, 9/12, 7 PM, all-ages. Buy Tickets
Little Big Town, Caitlyn Smith

Chicago Theatre, 9/29, 8 PM; 9/30, 8 PM, all-ages. Buy from Ticketmaster Buy from Ticketmaster
Mannequin Pussy, Angel Du$t, Pinkshift

Lincoln Hall, 9/15, 7 PM, all-ages. Buy Tickets
Andrew McMahon, Zac Clark

Chicago Theatre, 10/19, 7 PM, all-ages. Buy from Ticketmaster
Micro TDH

House of Blues, 9/16, 8 PM, on sale Wed 8/18, 10 AM. Buy Tickets
Midland, Hailey Whitters

Aragon Ballroom, 10/30, 7:15 PM, all-ages. Buy Tickets
Andy Mineo, SonReal, Propaganda, Wordsplayed

House of Blues, 9/27, 7 PM, all-ages. Buy Tickets
Mon Laferte

House of Blues, 10/6, 8 PM; 10/7, 8 PM. Buy Tickets Buy Tickets
Monsta X

Chicago Theatre, 2/3/2022, 7:30 PM, all-ages. Buy from Ticketmaster
90s Kickback Concert featuring SWV, Ginuwine, Next, Case, H-Town, Shai, Miche’le

Chicago Theatre, 10/8, 8 PM, all-ages. Buy from Ticketmaster
Xavier Omär, Themind

Lincoln Hall, 9/16, 7:30 PM, all-ages. Buy Tickets
Brad Paisley, Jimmie Allen

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, 9/10, 7:30 PM, all-ages. Buy Tickets
Pink Martini

Chicago Theatre, 10/20, 8 PM, all-ages. Buy from Ticketmaster
Plack Blague, Ozzuario, Him Hun (DJ set)

Empty Bottle, 9/3, 10 PM. Buy Tickets
Saint Jhn

Riviera Theatre, 11/13, 7:30 PM, on sale Fri 8/20, 10 AM. Buy Tickets
Eric Schneider and friends

Jazz Showcase, 8/26, 8 and 10 PM; 8/27, 8 and 10 PM; 8/28, 8 and 10 PM; 8/29, 4 and 8 PM, all-ages. Buy Tickets
Ski Mask the Slump God, Yung Bans, Jasiah

Concord Music Hall, 8/21, 10 PM. Buy Tickets
Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, Code Orange

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, 9/28, 5:30 PM, all-ages. Buy Tickets
Spag Heddy, Houseloadz, Pierce, Viperactive

House of Blues, 10/2, 11 PM. Buy Tickets
$uicideboy$, Turnstile, Night Lovell, Germ, Shakewell, Ramirez, Chetta

Aragon Ballroom, 10/23, 6 PM, all-ages. Buy Tickets
Surfaces

Riviera Theatre, 11/20, 7:30 PM, all-ages, on sale Fri 8/20, 10 AM. Buy Tickets
Keith Sweat, Jagged Edge

Chicago Theatre, 12/11, 8 PM, all-ages. Buy from Ticketmaster
TLC, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, 9/15, 7:30 PM, all-ages. Buy Tickets
Katie Toupin, Thing With Feathers

Schubas, 8/26, 8 PM. Buy Tickets
The Tubes

Park West, 10/14, 7:30 PM, on sale Fri 8/20, 10 AM. Buy Tickets
Valley Maker, Ophelias

Schubas, 8/28, 9 PM. Buy Tickets
Virtual Riot

Concord Music Hall, 11/12, 10 PM. Buy Tickets
Rufus Wainwright, José González

Chicago Theatre, 9/24, 8 PM, all-ages. Buy from Ticketmaster
Zedd

Aragon Ballroom, 10/29, 9 PM. Buy Tickets

 

UPDATED LISTINGS
City and Colour, Dizzy

Thalia Hall, 9/27, 8 PM, opener added; sold out. Buy Tickets
Frames

The Vic, 9/23, 7:30 PM, canceled. Buy Tickets
The Hu, the Haunt

Park West, 10/13, 7:30 PM, opener added. Buy Tickets
JMSN, Malia

Lincoln Hall, 10/17, 8 PM, opener added. Buy Tickets
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, Cat Power

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, 9/11, 7 PM, all-ages, opener changed. Buy Tickets
Residents

Lincoln Hall, 8/27, 8 PM, canceled. Buy Tickets
Too Many Zooz & Big Freedia

The Vic, 9/18, 11 PM, canceled; Big Freedia moved to Martyrs. Buy Tickets
Colter Wall, Red Shanan, Summer Dean

Thalia Hall, 9/30, 8 PM, lineup updated; sold out. Buy Tickets