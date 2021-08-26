Previously listed
See newly added and updated Early Warnings music listings.
-
A-Trak
-
Above & Beyond, Andrew Bayer, gardenstate, Mike Saint-Jules
-
The Aces
-
Peter Bradley Adams
-
AFI, Cold Cave
-
Air Supply
-
Airborne Toxic Event
-
AJR Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, 6/3/2022, 7:30 PM, all-ages.
-
Aldous Harding
-
Alex G, Exum
-
El Alfa
-
Alice Cooper, Ace Frehley
-
Align, Tvvin, Levity
-
All Them Witches
-
Gary Allan
-
Altan Maurer Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music, 10/31, 7 PM, all-ages.
-
America
-
American Aquarium, Adeem the Artist
-
Anberlin, Early November
-
Muriel Anderson Szold Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music, 9/25, 5 PM, all-ages.
-
Courtney Marie Andrews, Twain Szold Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music, 9/29, 7 PM, all-ages, opener added.
-
Apocalyptica, Lacuna Coil
-
ARC Music Festival featuring Camelphat, DJ Heather, Derrick Carter, Luttrell, Zhu, Gene Farris, Hiroko Yamamura, Adam Beyer, Cirez D, Bob Moses, Cristoph, Deborah De Luca, DJ Pierre, Eli & Fur, Eric Prydz, Fisher, Hot Since 82, Idriss D, and more Union Park, 9/4, 2 PM; 9/5, 2 PM, Full festival lineup as of May 24, 2021: Adam Beyer & Cirez D, Bob Moses (club set), Camelphat, Cristoph, Deborah De Luca, Derrick Carter, DJ ….
-
Architects, Polyphia, Loathe
-
Armor for Sleep, Never Loved, Silence of You, Cold Seas
-
Ólafur Arnalds Art Institute of Chicago, Rubloff Auditorium, 10/27, 7:30 PM, all-ages, canceled.
-
Ashe
-
Peter Asher Maurer Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music, 10/23, 8 PM, all-ages.
-
Ashnikko
-
Asleep at the Wheel Maurer Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music, 9/19, 7 PM, all-ages, sold out.
-
Avatar, Magic Sword, Tallah
-
Ramón Ayala
-
Eva Ayllón Maurer Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music, 10/20, 8 PM, all-ages.
-
Bachelor
-
Backstreet Boys Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, 7/29/2022, 7:30 PM, all-ages.
-
Bad Bunny Allstate Arena, Rosemont, 3/10/2022, 8 PM; 3/11/2022, 8 PM; 3/12/2022, 8 PM, all-ages.
-
Bahamas, Sam Weber
-
Julien Baker, Thao
-
Banda MS Allstate Arena, Rosemont, 4/29/2022, 8 PM; 4/30/2022, 8 PM, all-ages.
-
Barenaked Ladies, Gin Blossoms, Toad the Wet Sprocket
-
Courtney Barnett, Julia Jacklin
-
Baynk
-
Bayside, Senses Fail, Hawthorne Heights, Bombpops
-
Bbno$, Shotgun Willy, Ceo@business.net, Savagerealm
-
Beach Bunny
-
Beach Fossils, Wild Nothing, Hannah Jadagu
-
Beartooth, Wage War, Dragged Under
-
Bee Gees Gold: The Tribute
-
Madison Beer
-
Alec Benjamin, Harry Hudson
-
Benny the Butcher
-
Jason Bieler, Jeff Scott Soto
-
Big Freedia
-
Big Time Rush
-
David Bisbal
-
Black Coffee
-
Black Dahlia Murder, After the Burial, Carnifex, Rivers of Nihil, Undeath
-
Black Label Society, Obituary, Prong
-
Black Pumas, Seratones
-
Black Pumas, Seratones
-
James Blake, Fousheé
-
Carsie Blanton, Milton
-
Bleachers, Claud
-
Blue October
-
Ilan Bluestone
-
Bnny, Squirrel Flower (solo), Divino Niño (DJ set)
-
Bonnie “Prince” Billy featuring Emmett Kelly, Jonathan Richman featuring Tommy Larkins
-
Boombox with the Backbeat Brass
-
Bounce and Break Yo Back 3 featuring Thank You Chicago DJs
-
Leon Bridges, Abraham Alexander
-
Sarah Brightman
-
David Brighton’s Space Oddity
-
Brook & the Bluff
-
Brooks & Dunn, Travis Tritt, Elvie Shane Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, 9/18, 7 PM, all-ages.
-
Rylan Brooks, Dan Whitaker Phyllis’ Musical Inn, 10/2, 8 PM.
-
Brothers Osborne, Travis Denning, Tenille Townes
-
Andy Brown Green Mill, Thursdays, 5 PM Through 12/30, free.
-
Peabo Bryson, Will Downing
-
Bvax (DJ set) Punch House, 8/26, 9 PM; 9/23, 9 PM; 10/28, 9 PM; 11/25, 9 PM, free.
-
Cadence Weapon, Fat Tony
-
Javier Camarena & Ángel Rodríguez
-
Candlebox
-
Cape Town Opera presents Mandela Trilogy Harris Theater, 4/29/2022, 7:30 PM; 4/30/2022, 7:30 PM, all-ages.
-
Caribou, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith
-
Caveman, Liily, Caroline Kingsbury
-
Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Harris Theater, 10/29, 7:30 PM, all-ages, Wu Han, piano; Arnaud Sussman, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; David Finckel, cello (Dvorák, Suk, Brahms).
-
Chamberlain
-
Chase Atlantic
-
Chet Faker
-
Chi-Town Blues Festival featuring Pokey, Theodis Ealey, Nellie Travis, Chic Rodgers, Lenny Williams, Bobby Rush
-
Chicago
-
Chicano Batman, Los Retros
-
Chvrches, Donna Missal
-
Cimafunk
-
Circa Survive, Gouge Away
-
City and Colour, Dizzy
-
City Morgue
-
Civic Orchestra of Chicago episode 3: Saint-Georges, Clarke, and Hensel
Ongoing, all-ages, free, Members of the Civic Orchestra perform work by Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, Rebecca Clarke, and Fanny Hensel. Streaming on the Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s cso.tv ….
-
Civic Orchestra of Chicago episode 4: Martinů, Debussy, and Stravinsky
Ongoing, all-ages, Streaming at the Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s website..
-
CIVL presents Neal Francis and more Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, 9/9, 6 PM, all-ages, free.
-
Clairo, Arlo Parks
-
Clan of Xymox, Bellwether Syndicate, Autumn
-
Clannad
-
Cleopatrick, Zig Mentality, Ready the Prince Cobra Lounge, 9/21, 7 PM; 9/22, 7 PM, all-ages, 9/22 is sold out.
-
Coin, Valley
-
Cold Waves IX festival closing party featuring DJ Philly Peroxide GMan Tavern, 9/26, 10 PM.
-
Cold Waves IX kick-off party featuring Pirate Twins (DJ Scary Lady Sarah and William Faith), Choke Chain, Morgue Vvitch
-
Cold Waves IX night one featuring Clipping, Consolidated, Dalek, Odonis Odonis, Pixel Grip
-
Cold Waves IX night one featuring Paul Barker (live PA), Acucrack and friends, Zoltar (DJ set)
-
Cold Waves IX night three featuring Stabbing Westward, Actors, Bootblacks, Korine, Wingtips
-
Cold Waves IX night two featuring Front 242, Youth Code, Barker & Connelly: Luxapan, Provoker, Fee Lion
-
Cold Waves IX night two featuring Void Vision (live PA), Blixaboy (live PA), Bud Sweet (DJ set)
-
Louis Cole Big Band
-
Jacob Collier
-
Colony House, Fleurie
-
Shawn Colvin, Daphne Willis SPACE, Evanston, 5/13/2022, 8 PM; 5/14/2022, 8 PM, all-ages, rescheduled.
-
Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, Ray Fulcher
-
Contemporary Indigenous Voices featuring Leonard Sumner, Lyla June, Tall Paul Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, 9/6, 6 PM, all-ages, free.
-
Liz Cooper, Pearl Charles
-
Cowboy Mouth
-
Marshall Crenshaw & the Bottle Rockets
-
Christopher Cross
-
Rodney Crowell
-
Crumb
-
Nicola Cruz
-
CSO for Kids: School’s Out! featuring Justin Roberts and musicians from the Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Ongoing, all-ages, A program designed for children ages five and up, streaming at the Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s website (Roberts, Beethoven)..
-
Brian Culbertson Rialto Square Theatre, Joliet, 11/17, 7:30 PM, all-ages, rescheduled.
-
Current Joys
-
Cybertronic Spree
-
Lucy Dacus
-
Lucy Dacus, Tenci
-
Dakhabrakha
-
Dan & Shay, Ingrid Andress, Band Camino
-
Dance Gavin Dance, Animals as Leaders, Veil of Maya, Wolf & Bear
-
Dark Tranquillity, Obscura, Nailed to Obscurity
-
Dashboard Confessional, Into It Over It, Armon Jay
-
Dawes, Erin Rae
-
Steve Dawson & Funeral Bonsai Wedding featuring Quartet Parapluie, Louis Bardales Maurer Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music, 10/15, 8 PM, all-ages.
-
Stephen Day, Carly Bannister
-
A Day to Remember, Asking Alexandria, Point North
-
Indigo De Souza
-
Dan Deacon
-
Dead Can Dance
-
Dead Sara
-
Dead South, Chance McCoy
-
Death From Above 1979
-
Deeper
-
Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts
-
Deftones, Gojira
-
Delta Rae, Frances Cone
-
Delta Spirit, Deer Tick
-
Iris DeMent
-
Brett Dennen
-
Des Rocs
-
Blu DeTiger
-
Diane Coffee, Deep Sea Diver, Why Bonnie
-
Dinosaur Jr., Ryley Walker
-
Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell, Jeremy Ivey
-
Disney Princess: The Concert featuring Christy Altomare, Susan Egan, Courtney Reed, Syndee Winters
-
Dr. Dog, Toth
-
Dodie, Lizzy McAlpine
-
Dolly Varden
-
Aaron Dorfman Martyrs’, 9/9, 5:30 PM, free.
-
Alan Doyle, Chris Trapper
-
Dr. Dog, Toth
-
Dream Theater, Arch Echo
-
Drive-By Truckers, Buffalo Nichols
-
Driver Era, Wrecks
-
Drumcode featuring Adam Beyer, Layton Giordani, Nicole Moudaber
-
Dry Cleaning
-
Duke Dumont, Claptone
-
Dustbowl Revival
-
East Pointers
-
Anderson East, Savannah Conley
-
Eddie From Ohio
-
Kathleen Edwards, Mick Flannery
-
Eels
-
Eighth Blackbird with Karim Sulayaman, J. Ivy, and Tarrey Torae Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, 9/16, 6 PM, all-ages, free.
-
Eivør
-
Ekali
-
El Tri
-
Elder Island, Clavvs
-
Eleventh Dream Day
-
Elita, Sunday Cruise
-
Elohim presents Music is Medicine
Wednesdays, 5 PM, free, Elohim hosts an interview and variety show focused on mental health, weekly on Twitch..
-
Elrow
-
Elvis Costello & the Imposters
-
Emotional Oranges
-
Noga Erez, McKinley Dixon
-
Damien Escobar
-
Melissa Etheridge
-
Every Shiny Thing: a Tribute to Joni Mitchell featuring Andrea Bunch Maurer Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music, 1/28/2022, 8 PM, all-ages.
-
Extraordinary Popular Delusions Beat Kitchen, 8/30, 8 PM; 9/6, 8 PM; 9/13, 8 PM; 9/20, 8 PM; 9/27, 8 PM, free.
-
Find Your Harmony featuring Andrew Rayel, ALPHA9, Tensteps
-
Finneas, Marinelli
-
Sam Fischer
-
Samantha Fish
-
5 Seconds of Summer
-
Flaming Lips
-
Flogging Molly, Violent Femmes, Me First & the Gimme Gimmes, Thick
-
Flux Pavilion
-
Sonny Fodera, Dom Dolla
-
Sue Foley
-
Ford
-
Julia Fordham
-
Chris Foreman Green Mill, Fridays, 5 PM Through 12/17, free.
-
The Format, Joyce Manor Lincoln Hall, 3/25/2022, 8 PM; 3/26/2022, 8 PM; 3/27/2022, 8 PM, sold out.
-
Fozzy, Through Fire, Royal Bliss, Zero Theorem
-
Frames
-
Frankie & the Witch Fingers, Acid Dad
-
Andy Frasco & the U.N.
-
The Fray
-
Freddy Jones Band
-
French 79
-
Christian French, Sarah Barrios
-
Fruit Bats
-
Fu Manchu, Speedealer
-
Robbie Fulks, Al Rose & Steve Doyle
-
Future Islands, Hinds
-
Fuzz
-
Kany Garcia
-
Garcia Peoples, Weak Signal
-
The Garden
-
Kevin Gates
-
Get the Led Out Rosemont Theatre, Rosemont, 3/4/2022, 8 PM, all-ages, rescheduled.
-
Ghost-Note, Sungazer
-
Giraffage
Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, 8 PM, all-ages, free, Livestream on Twitch..
-
Girl in Red
-
Girl Talk
-
Girls Against Boys, Poison Arrows
-
Glass Animals
-
Glenn Miller Orchestra
-
Godspeed You! Black Emperor
-
Goo Goo Dolls
-
Gorgon City
-
David Gray
-
Tom Grennan
-
Greta Van Fleet, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ronnie Baker Brooks
-
Terisa Griffin
-
Guess Who Genesee Theatre, Waukegan, 1/30/2022, 7:30 PM, all-ages, rescheduled.
-
Guided by Voices
-
Steve Gunn, Jeff Parker
-
Guns N’ Roses, Mammoth WVH
-
Hail the Sun, Kurt Travis, Kaonashi, Body Thief
-
Half Waif
-
Trevor Hall
-
Happy Fits, M.A.G.S., Snarls
-
Jack Harlow, Babyface Ray, Mavi
-
Mayer Hawthorne
-
Colin Hay
-
Hellogoodbye, Early Eyes
-
Peter Himmelman Maurer Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music, 10/14, 8 PM, all-ages.
-
Hippo Campus
-
Hiss Golden Messenger
-
Homeshake, Salami Rose Joe Louis
-
Hoodoo Gurus
-
Hop Along, Varsity, Slow Mass
-
Hot Mulligan, Prince Daddy & the Hyena, Sincere Engineer, Super American
-
Houndmouth
-
Greg Howe, Bodhi
-
The Hu, the Haunt
-
Idles, Gustaf
-
Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, Sebastián Yatra Allstate Arena, Rosemont, 9/30, 7:30 PM; 10/1, 7:30 PM, all-ages.
-
Il Divo
-
iLe Maurer Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music, 10/8, 8 PM, all-ages.
-
In Isolation with EOB
Thursdays, 1 PM, all-ages, free, Musician Ed O’Brien hosts an Instagram Live talk and performance show interviewing fellow musicians and more..
-
In the Company of Serpents, Hive, Roman Ring
-
In This Moment, Black Veil Brides, Ded, Raven Black
-
Intocable
-
Isaiah Rashad
-
Jeremy Ivey, Dillon Warnek Szold Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music, 10/1, 8 PM, all-ages.
-
Paul Jacobs
-
James Hunter Six
-
Boney James, Marcus Miller
-
Japanese Breakfast, Luna Li Thalia Hall, 9/15, 8:30 PM; 9/16, 8:30 PM; 10/11, 8:30 PM; 10/12, 8:30 PM, sold out.
-
Jay Electronica
-
Jayhawks, Mastersons Maurer Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music, 1/22/2022, 4:30 and 8 PM; 1/23/2022, 3:30 and 7 PM, all-ages, sold out.
-
Jazz Institute of Chicago Holiday Virtual Concert featuring the Emily Kuhn Quartet
Ongoing, all-ages, Livestream at Epiphany Center for the Arts’s website..
-
Jinjer, Suicide Silence, All Hail the Yeti
-
JMSN, Malia
-
Nathalie Joachim & Spektral Quartet
-
Billy Joel
-
Elton John
-
Johnnyswim, Katelyn Tarver
-
Jonas Brothers, Kelsea Ballerini Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, 9/12, 7 PM, all-ages.
-
Durand Jones & the Indications, 79.5
-
Joy Formidable, Cuffed Up
-
Juanes
-
Juice
-
Jukebox the Ghost
-
Jungle
-
Noah Kahan
-
Kaleo, Belle MT
-
Lucy Kaplansky Szold Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music, 11/19, 8 PM, all-ages.
-
Kawehi
-
Zoë Keating
-
Ruston Kelly, Margaret Glaspy
-
Alicia Keys
-
Killers, Johnny Marr
-
King Buffalo, Rezn
-
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Leah Senior
-
Kiss Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, 9/4, 7:30 PM, all-ages.
-
Kitchen Dwellers, Coyote Riot
-
Knocked Loose, Gatecreeper, Magnitude, Kharma, One Step Closer
-
Knocked Loose, Incendiary, Inclination, MH Chaos, Lurk
-
Lady Lamb
-
Pokey LaFarge, Esther Rose
-
Lala Lala, Kara Jackson
-
Lane 8, Sultan & Shepard
-
Lany, Keshi
-
Led Zeppelin 2
-
Hamilton Leithauser and Kevin Morby
-
Lemonheads, Soft Kill, Heyrocco
-
Adrianne Lenker, Lutalo
-
Lettuce
-
Level Up, Ace Aura, Space Wizard, Syzy
-
SG Lewis
-
Lewis Del Mar, Elah Hale
-
Lingua Ignota
-
Little Big Town, Caitlyn Smith
-
Local H, Radkey
-
L.O.L. Surprise!
-
Lone Bellow
-
Loose Ends
-
Los Chicos del 512: The Selena Experience Genesee Theatre, Waukegan, 11/4, 8 PM, all-ages, rescheduled.
-
Lost Dog Street Band
-
Lovelytheband, Sir Sly, Cannons
-
Lovesexy dance party in tribute to Prince and DJ Kwest_On featuring DJ Salah Ananse and more
-
Low Cut Connie
-
Nick Lowe’s Quality Rock & Roll Revue featuring Los Straitjackets
-
Lucero, Morgan Wade
-
Lúnasa Maurer Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music, 3/13/2022, 4 and 7 PM, all-ages.
-
Luttrell
-
Chris Madsen & Lee Rothenberg
-
Mae, Juliana Theory
-
MC Magic, Lil Rob, Jay Roxxx
-
Magnetic Fields City Winery, 11/16, 8 PM; 11/17, 8 PM; 11/18, 8 PM; 11/19, 8 PM, all-ages, rescheduled.
-
Manchester Orchestra, Foxing
-
Mannequin Pussy, Angel Du$t, Pinkshift
-
The Marías
-
Marina
-
Stephen Marley
-
Martin Hayes Quartet, Martin Hayes & Dennis Cahill Maurer Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music, 10/8, 8 PM, all-ages.
-
Matchbox Twenty, Wallflowers Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, 8/7/2022, 7:30 PM, all-ages.
-
Johnny Mathis Rosemont Theatre, Rosemont, 12/11, 8 PM, all-ages, rescheduled.
-
Mating Ritual
-
John Mayer
-
Mazie
-
Ashley McBryde, Priscilla Block
-
Jesse McCartney
-
Del McCoury Band Maurer Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music, 11/7, 5 PM, all-ages.
-
John McCutcheon Szold Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music, 11/14, 5 PM, all-ages.
-
Reba McEntire
-
Jon McLaughlin
-
Andrew McMahon, Zac Clark
-
James McMurtry Maurer Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music, 9/24, 8 PM, all-ages.
-
Buck Meek, Kidi Band
-
Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, In Flames Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, 9/9, 6 PM, all-ages.
-
Adam Melchor
-
Angel Meléndez & the 911 Mambo Orchestra, ÉSSO Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, 9/13, 6 PM, all-ages, free.
-
Memba
-
Pat Metheny’s Side-Eye with James Francies and Joe Dyson
-
Micro TDH
-
Middle Kids, Mattiel
-
Midland, Hailey Whitters
-
The Midnight
-
Milky Chance, Giant Rooks
-
The Millennium Tour 2021 featuring Omarion, Bow Wow, Ashanti, Pretty Ricky, Soulja Boy, Lloyd, Ying Yang Twins, Sammie
-
Jake Miller, Fly By Midnight, Just Seconds Apart
-
Andy Mineo, SonReal, Propaganda, Wordsplayed
-
Ministry, Helmet, Front Line Assembly
-
Misterwives, Frances Forever
-
Miyavi
-
Mo Lowda & the Humble, Desert Noises
-
Mdou Moctar, Pure Adult
-
Mod Sun, girlfriends, Tyler Posey
-
Moe.
-
Molchat Doma Empty Bottle, 5/4/2022, 9:30 PM; 5/5/2022, 9:30 PM, sold out.
-
Mon Laferte
-
Monday Hoot Night featuring Eric Chial and friends Montrose Saloon, 8/30, 6 PM; 9/6, 6 PM; 9/13, 6 PM, free.
-
Moneybagg Yo
-
Monochrome Set, Jetbeats, Phil Yates & the Affiliates Bananna’s Comedy Shack at Reggies’, 5/29/2022, 7 PM, rescheduled.
-
Monolink
-
Monophonics
-
Monsta X
-
-
Thurston Moore
-
Kip Moore, Triston Marez
-
Chloe Moriondo, Thomas Headon, Addison Grace
-
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, Cat Power Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, 9/11, 7 PM, all-ages.
-
Mother Mother
-
Bob Mould Band, Kestrels
-
Mr. Bungle, Fishbone
-
Mt. Joy, Trampled by Turtles
-
Tom Muellner & Rob Kassinger Tortoise Supper Club, Fridays, 7:30 PM.
-
Peter Mulvey, Sistastrings
-
Murder by Death, Shawn James
-
Murder by Death, Suzanne Santo
-
Nada Surf, Pom Pom Squad
-
Nahko and Medicine for the People
-
José María Napoleón
-
Natewantstobattle, CG5, Vespera
-
Nation of Language
-
National Tap Day Chicago Style with Reggio “the Hoofer” McLaughlin, Sid Brown, and more Maurer Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music, 6/4/2022, 7:30 PM, all-ages, A celebration of tap dancing hosted by Reggio “the Hoofer” McLaughlin with musical director Sid Brown and guest performers..
-
Neck Deep, Nothing Nowhere, Heart Attack Man
-
Necropolis night one featuring Blunts & Blondes, EazyBaked
-
Necropolis night three featuring Tokimonsta and more
-
Necropolis night two featuring Getter, Yultron
-
Needtobreathe, Switchfoot, New Respects
-
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
-
Haru Nemuri, Air Credits
-
New Order, Pet Shop Boys, Paul Oakenfold
-
Carrie Newcomer Maurer Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music, 10/24, 7 PM, all-ages.
-
Nile
-
90s Kickback Concert featuring SWV, Ginuwine, Next, Case, H-Town, Shai, Miche’le
-
No Limit Reunion Tour featuring Master P, Mystikal, Silkk the Shocker, Mia X, Fiend, Mercedes, Mr. Serv On
-
North Coast Festival day one featuring Kaskade, Louis the Child, Claude Vonstroke, Liquid Stranger, San Holo, Whethan, Lsdream, Manic Focus, Wax Motif, Champagne Drip, DJ Heather, Inzo, J. Worra, Luzcid, Sacha Robotti, Steve Darko, Vnssa, and more SeatGeek Stadium, Bridgeview, 9/3, 2 PM, Full Friday lineup as of May 24, 2021: Kaskade, Louis the Child, Claude Vonstroke, Liquid Stranger, San Holo, Whethan, Lsdream, Manic Focus, Wax Motif, Champagne ….
-
North Coast Festival day two featuring Griz, Ganja White Night, Green Velvet, Diesel, Lane 8, Nghtmre, Charlethefirst, Dom Dolla, Attlas, Dogma, Hesh, Jeff Ozmits, Le Youth, Marshall Jefferson, Nasser Baker, Qrion, Rebuke, Sultan & Shepard, and more SeatGeek Stadium, Bridgeview, 9/4, 2 PM, Full Saturday lineup as of May 24, 2021: Griz, Ganja White Night, Green Velvet, Diesel (aka Shaquille O’Neal), Lane 8, Nghtmre, Charlethefirst, Dom Dolla, Attlas, ….
-
North Coast Festival day three featuring Zeds Dead, Rezz, Bonobo, Chris Lake, Nora en Pure, Testpilot, Tycho, Sonny Fodera, Walker & Royce, GG Magree, J. Phlip, John Summit, Lucii, Mija, Ron Carroll, Bently Dean, C-Train, Chris Diaz, Cnopes, and more SeatGeek Stadium, Bridgeview, 9/5, 2 PM, Full Sunday lineup as of May 24, 2021: Zeds Dead, Rezz, Bonobo (DJ set), Chris Lake, Nora en Pure, Testpilot, Tycho, Sonny Fodera, Walker & ….
-
Nouvelle Vague
-
Gary Numan, I Speak Machine
-
Sinead O’Connor City Winery, 5/17/2022, 8 PM; 5/18/2022, 8 PM; 5/20/2022, 8 PM, all-ages, rescheduled.
-
Aoife O’Donovan Maurer Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music, 10/21, 8 PM, all-ages.
-
Of Montreal; Locate S,1
-
Off Broadway, Handcuffs, Dead Freddie
-
070 Shake
-
Okey Dokey
-
Okilly Dokilly, Steaksauce Mustache
-
Xavier Omär, Themind
-
100 Gecs
-
Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark
-
Osees, Mr. Elevator
-
Gilbert O’Sullivan
-
Out of Space presents Big Boi, Twista
-
Out of Space presents Drive-By Truckers, J.D. McPherson
-
Out of Space presents Neko Case, Son Little
-
Steven Page Maurer Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music, 9/23, 8 PM, all-ages.
-
Brad Paisley, Jimmie Allen Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, 9/10, 7:30 PM, all-ages.
-
Graham Parker Maurer Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music, 10/16, 8 PM, all-ages, sold out.
-
Arlo Parks
-
Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, Knocked Loose, Fit For a King
-
Passenger
-
Peekaboo, Eprom, Tvboo, Space Wizard b2b Smoakland, Ravenscoon
-
Perpetual Groove, Steady Flow
-
Petey, Shloshed
-
Madeleine Peyroux Maurer Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music, 9/26, 7 PM, all-ages.
-
Phora
-
Pimpinela
-
Pink Martini
-
Pink Sweat$, Kirby, Bren Joy
-
Pink Talking Fish
-
Pitchfork Music Festival day one featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Big Thief, Animal Collective, Fiery Furnaces, Yaeji, Black Midi, Hop Along, Kelly Lee Owens, Ela Minus, Dehd, Soft Pink Truth, DJ Nate, Dogleg, Armand Hammer
-
Pitchfork Music Festival day two featuring St. Vincent, Angel Olsen, Kim Gordon, Ty Segall & Freedom Band, Waxahatchee, Jay Electronica, Jamila Woods, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Faye Webster, Amaarae, Maxo Kream, Divino Niño, Bartees Strange, Horsegirl
-
Pitchfork Music Festival day three featuring Erykah Badu, Flying Lotus, Thundercat, Danny Brown, Cat Power, Andy Shauf, Caroline Polachek, Yves Tumor, Weather Station, Mariah the Scientist, Oso Oso, Keiyaa, Special Interest, Cassandra Jenkins
-
Plack Blague, Ozzuario, Him Hun (DJ set)
-
Planet Booty, Rich Aucoin
-
Polo & Pan
-
Steve Poltz
-
Poorstacy
-
Poppy
-
Pouya, Kxllswxtch & Lu Baby
-
Primus, the Sword
-
Princess Nokia
-
Chuck Prophet & the Mission Express
-
Chuck Prophet & the Mission Express
-
Psychedelic Furs
-
Purity Ring, Dawn Richard
-
Quicksand, Narrow Head
-
Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler, Tai Verdes
-
Rage Against the Machine, Run the Jewels
-
R&B Fest featuring Brian McKnight, Tevin Campbell, El DeBarge, Res
-
Real Friends, Action/Adventure, Muted Color, Wilmette
-
Rebirth Brass Band
-
Record Company, JJ Wilde
-
Red Fang, Starcrawler, Warish
-
Chris Renzema, Ry Cox
-
Revivalists
-
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, Gabby Barrett Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, 9/25, 7:30 PM, all-ages.
-
Riot Fest 2021 day one featuring Smashing Pumpkins, Coheed and Cambria, Lupe Fiasco, NOFX, Dirty Heads, Sublime with Rome, Circle Jerks, Dinosaur Jr., Motion City Soundtrack, Thrice, Circa Survive, Meg Myers, Lawrence Arms, Beach Bunny, Pup, and more Douglass Park, 9/17, 11 AM, all-ages, Full Friday lineup as of May 24, 2021: Smashing Pumpkins, Coheed and Cambria, Lupe Fiasco, NOFX, Dirty Heads, Sublime with Rome, Circle Jerks, Dinosaur Jr., ….
-
Riot Fest 2021 day two featuring Run the Jewels, Faith No More, Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, Taking Back Sunday, Vic Mensa, Gogol Bordello, Mayday Parade, Bayside, State Champs, Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Andrew W.K., Best Coast, Big Freedia, Gwar, and more Douglass Park, 9/18, 11 AM, all-ages, Full Saturday lineup as of May 24, 2021: Run the Jewels, Faith No More, Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, Taking Back Sunday, Vic Mensa, Gogol Bordello, Mayday ….
-
Riot Fest 2021 day three featuring Nine Inch Nails, Pixies, Machine Gun Kelly, Devo, Mr. Bungle, New Found Glory, Simple Plan, Ghost Inside, Thursday, K. Flay, Knuckle Puck, Health, the Bled, Mother Mother, 3OH!3, Alex G, Fever 333, White Lung, and more Douglass Park, 9/19, 11 AM, all-ages, sold out; Full Sunday lineup as of May 24, 2021: Nine Inch Nails, Pixies, Machine Gun Kelly, Devo, Mr. Bungle, New Found Glory, Simple Plan, ….
-
Riot Fest 2022 featuring My Chemical Romance, the Original Misfits, and more
-
Riot Ten, Must Die!, YDG
-
Josh Ritter Maurer Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music, 10/2, 8 PM; 10/3, 8 PM, all-ages, 10/2 is sold out.
-
Rival Sons, Dorothy
-
Rod Tuffcurls & the Bench Press
-
Rod Wave
-
Rodrigo y Gabriela
-
Dan Rodriguez
-
Role Model, binki
-
Rookie, Bur, Duke Davenport
-
Rookie, Tobacco City, Brbra Bush
-
Roosevelt, Bilderbuch
-
Maggie Rose, Them Vibes
-
Kent Rose & the Remedies Montrose Saloon, 9/1, 7 PM; 10/6, 7 PM, free.
-
Rose Tattoo, Enuff Z’nuff, Hots, Criminal Kids
-
Jeff Rosenstock; Slaughter Beach, Dog; Oceanator Metro, 11/12, 7 PM; 11/14, 7 PM, all-ages, 11/14 show is sold out.
-
Tom Rush
-
Russ
-
Tom Ryan, Dan Holohan Band Szold Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music, 11/12, 8 PM, all-ages.
-
Sad Night Dynamite
-
Saint Jhn
-
Samia, Savannah Conley
-
San Fermin Maurer Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music, 11/11, 8 PM, all-ages.
-
Gilberto Santa Rosa
-
Santana; Earth, Wind & Fire Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, 7/2/2022, 7 PM, all-ages.
-
Sarah Longfield, Four Stroke Baron, Protovulcan
-
Satsang, Tim Snider
-
Rina Sawayama
-
JP Saxe, Cat Burns
-
Scary Kids Scaring Kids, Classic Crime, Picturesque, Villa
-
Noel Schajris
-
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox Genesee Theatre, Waukegan, 12/9, 8 PM, all-ages, rescheduled.
-
Secret Sisters, Logan Ledger Maurer Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music, 2/26/2022, 8 PM, all-ages.
-
DJ Seinfeld
-
Seven Lions, Gem & Tauri, Xavi, Trivecta, Jason Ross
-
Shakey Graves
-
Shallou
-
Shannon & the Clams
-
She Past Away, Twin Tribes
-
Silverstein
-
J.D. Simo, GA-20
-
Sincere Engineer, Canadian Rifle, Annabel, Foresight
-
Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder Maurer Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music, 9/12, 7 PM, all-ages.
-
Skillet
-
Slackfest featuring the Slackers, DJ Chuck Wren
-
Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, Code Orange Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, 9/28, 5:30 PM, all-ages.
-
Slow Crush
-
Slow Pulp, Girl K
-
Smallpools, Morgxn
-
Chris Smither
-
Todd Snider, Steve Poltz
-
Snow Patrol Fourth Presbyterian Church of Chicago, 3/11/2022, 8 PM, all-ages.
-
Soccer Mommy, Squirrel Flower
-
Sons of the Never Wrong
-
The Sounds, Starbenders
-
Source One Band Odyssey East, Sundays, 7 PM, free.
-
Southern Culture on the Skids
-
Spafford, Eggy
-
Spag Heddy, Houseloadz, Pierce, Viperactive
-
Sparks
-
Special Consensus Maurer Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music, 10/9, 6 PM, all-ages.
-
Special Interest (live), Ariel Zetina (DJ set), Shyboi (DJ set), Miss Twink USA (DJ set)
-
Spektral Quartet’s New Music Help Desk featuring Du Yun
Ongoing, all-ages, free, Watch on the ensemble’s website or YouTube channel..
-
Spits, Timmy’s Organism
-
-
Squid Empty Bottle, 11/13, 9:30 PM; 11/14, 9:30 PM, 11/13 sold out.
-
Mavis Staples
-
Steely Dan, Steve Winwood Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, 6/19/2022, 7:30 PM, all-ages.
-
Macie Stewart
-
Rod Stewart, Cheap Trick Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, 7/16/2022, 7:30 PM, all-ages.
-
Al Stewart with the Empty Pockets
-
Still Woozy, Wallice
-
Story Jam storytelling and music show featuring Sarah Marie Young, Anne Harris, and more
-
Straight No Chaser
-
Struts
-
Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives Maurer Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music, 1/15/2022, 4 and 8 PM, all-ages, sold out.
-
Harry Styles, Jenny Lewis
-
$uicideboy$, Turnstile, Night Lovell, Germ, Shakewell, Ramirez, Chetta
-
Summer Salt, Covey, Breakup Shoes
-
Supersuckers, Curio
-
Surfaces
-
Svdden Death, Space Laces, UBUR, Aweminus, Neonix, Phonon, Gapz, Severe
-
Keith Sweat, Jagged Edge
-
Sylvan Esso, Lido Pimienta
-
Taking Back Sunday
-
Tallest Man on Earth Maurer Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music, 3/14/2022, 8 PM; 3/15/2022, 8 PM, all-ages, sold out.
-
Tame Impala
-
Tech N9ne, Rittz, King Iso, Maez 301, Jehry Robinson
-
Telekinetic Yeti, Blake, Plague of Carcosa, Eagle Kings
-
Tennis, Molly Burch
-
Teskey Brothers, Joshy Soul
-
Texas Gentlemen
-
They Might Be Giants
-
Thievery Corporation, Dessa
-
38 Special
-
This Must be the Band (Talking Heads tribute), Phenom & Emcee Skool
-
George Thorogood & the Destroyers Genesee Theatre, Waukegan, 9/9, 7:30 PM, all-ages, canceled.
-
311, Iration, Iya Terra
-
Thursday
-
Yann Tiersen, Charlie Cunningham
-
Tinariwen
-
Tinashe, REI AMI
-
TLC, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, 9/15, 7:30 PM, all-ages.
-
Toad the Wet Sprocket, Althea Grace
-
Toastamania X featuring Ghoul, Nunslaughter, Cross Examination, Sanguisugabogg, Texas Toast Chainsaw Massacre, Coffin Rot, Molder, Toxic Ruin, Slutbomb
-
Toastamania X featuring Oxygen Destroyer, Paralysis, Deterioration, Nemesis, Insinnerator, Voice of God, 200 Stab Wounds, Deathrun, Democide, Infowars Reggies’ Music Joint, 6/4/2022, 1 PM, rescheduled; lineup changed.
-
Louis Tomlinson
-
Tommy Cash
-
Too Many Zooz & Big Freedia
-
Toosii
-
Torres, Ariana & the Rose
-
Transviolet, Lorelei Marcell
-
Tony Trischka Szold Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music, 10/2, 5 PM, all-ages.
-
Joe Troop, Jake Blount Szold Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music, 9/12, 5 PM, all-ages.
-
Robin Trower
-
The Tubes
-
Turkuaz
-
Turnstile, Buggin
-
TV Girl, Jordana
-
Twenty One Pilots
-
Twiddle
-
Two Feet, renforshort
-
Dan Tyminski Maurer Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music, 9/25, 8 PM, all-ages.
-
Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons
-
Julieta Venegas
-
Vio-lence, Dysphoria, Wraith, Gavel
-
Virtual Riot
-
Waco Brothers
-
Stephen Wade Maurer Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music, 4/23/2022, 8 PM, all-ages.
-
Rufus Wainwright, José González
-
Rick Wakeman
-
Walk the Moon
-
Colter Wall, Red Shanan, Summer Dean
-
War on Drugs Chicago Theatre, 2/10/2022, 7:30 PM; 2/11/2022, 7:30 PM, all-ages.
-
Wardruna
-
Waterparks
-
Watkins Family Hour, Courtney Hartman Maurer Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music, 12/15, 7 and 9:30 PM, all-ages.
-
Weathers
-
The Weeknd
-
Max Weinberg’s Jukebox
-
Susan Werner Maurer Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music, 10/22, 8 PM, all-ages.
-
John Paul White, Dom Flemons Maurer Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music, 10/29, 8 PM, all-ages.
-
Widespread Panic Chicago Theatre, 11/17, 8 PM; 11/18, 8 PM; 11/19, 8 PM, all-ages, sold out.
-
David Wilcox Szold Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music, 10/15, 8 PM, all-ages.
-
Wild Feathers
-
Wild Pink
-
Wild Rivers, Jillian Jacqueline
-
Dar Williams Maurer Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music, 10/30, 8 PM, all-ages.
-
Charlie Wilson the Venue at Horseshoe Casino, Hammond, 9/2, 8 PM; 9/3, 8 PM.
-
Withering Soul, Morta Skuld, Dismalimerence
-
Wizkid
-
Wolf Alice
-
Cory Wong & the Wongnotes featuring Antwaun Stanley and Sierra Hull
-
Wood Brothers
-
X Ambassadors, Scarypoolparty, Taylor Janzen
-
Yam Haus
-
Peter Yarrow & Noel Paul Stookey of Peter, Paul, & Mary
-
Yellow Days
-
DJ Z-Trip
First Thursday of every month, 9 PM, all-ages, free, Livestream at Insomniac’s website or Twitch channel..
-
Zedd
-
Zulema, Sones de México Ensemble Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, 9/2, 6 PM, all-ages, free.
See new and updated Early Warnings music listings.