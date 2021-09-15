Everything’s up in the air for Anne (Deragh Campbell)—both literally, after she becomes preoccupied with skydiving following an excursion for her best friend’s bachelorette party, and figuratively, as she contends with the uncertainty of life in her late 20s. A childcare worker in Toronto who’s just moved into her own place, the 27-year-old has more in common with her young wards than she does her peers, her guileless indecorum at times charming to those around her but otherwise just exasperating. This squally 2019 feature from New Canadian Cinema harbinger Kazik Radwanski (Tower) follows Anne’s life between her first jump and the next, which she plans with a singular focus on recapturing that immeasurable sense of freedom. In the meantime she navigates fraught relationships with her coworkers, some of whom resent her vexatious immaturity, and meets a guy, Matt (filmmaker Matt Johnson); initially beguiled by Anne’s offbeat personality, Matt soon reaches his threshold with her unpredictable behavior. It’s implied, though never clearly stated, that Anne grapples with mental illness, but writer-director Radwanski forgoes much exposition and instead allows viewers to revel in their propinquity to a character whose idiosyncrasies are uniquely her own and thus seemingly beyond understanding to those looking in from the outside (or, in fitting with her obsession, looking up from their place on the ground). Campbell’s performance is noteworthy; she disappears into the role with conviction, further obscuring the whys and wherefores of Anne’s myriad complexities. 75 Min.

