Army of Thieves, a prequel to 2021’s Army of the Dead featuring far fewer zombies, follows the origin story of master safecracker Ludwig Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer) as he joins a loose band of criminals attempting to pull off a series of legendary heists.

Shy and nerdish, Dieter is pulled into the criminal underworld by the mysterious Gwendoline (Nathalie Emmanuel), who finds the last piece of her classic misfit ensemble, joining together the quirky hacker Korina (Ruby O. Fee), handsome bad boy Brad Cage (Stuart Martin), and quippy getaway driver Rolph (Guz Khan). Our team of thieves is pursued by an overzealous Interpol agent (Jonathan Cohen) with a vendetta to settle over some painful past run-ins with members of the crew.

Schweighöfer not only stars in, but directs the effort, creating a glossy, new-school heist flick that’s high on energy but low on sensible narrative. It’s not entirely clear why Army of Thieves needs to fit into the larger Army of the Dead cinematic universe—why there is a cinematic universe in the first place is also a great question—the connections adding little to the overall functioning of the film. That’s not to say there’s nothing to recommend, as Schweighöfer and Emmanuel are charming on screen, and the film’s comedic notes brighten an otherwise overplayed story. R, 127 min.

