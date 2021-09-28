Over the past year and a half, as the pandemic has dragged on and the sociopolitical landscape became ever more fraught, we’ve learned a lot about what life might be like going forward. This applies as much to moviegoing as anything else; it’s likely that masks, social distancing, and vaccination or testing requirements will become commonplace at movie theaters as the so-called new normal remains just that. The act of pulling aside one’s mask to eat a handful of popcorn will become part and parcel of the experience, just like the long-established tradition of purchasing the savory snack. Ticket takers will become accustomed to checking proof of vaccination along with the tickets themselves, though one hopes there’s no risk of those precious documents being ripped in half.

During a time when time itself felt suspended, and the past and future felt immaterial under the crushing weight of the present, the discovery last summer of a tangible object from cinema history—a 35mm nitrate print of Edward Sedgwick’s 1923 rural melodrama The First Degree, intended for domestic distribution—was cause for triumph. Then in the throes of my own pandemic doldrums, I was newly reinvigorated by this discovery of this previously thought lost silent feature, made by the fine folks at the Chicago Film Archives, whose mission is specifically to preserve moving-image work that in some way ties back to the midwest. If there was hope still to be found in the past, hope of finding its latent treasures, then there was hope for the future, that it may reveal those gifts to us.

To the degree (pun intended) that a film screening could satisfy such high expectations, the world premiere of the new digital scan of The First Degree, taking place Wednesday (National Silent Movie Day) at the Gene Siskel Film Center, is worth celebrating. For the cost of admission and the flash of either a vaccination card or the results of a negative COVID PCR test, one can revel in that rare sensation of a lost movie having been found, and with an audience, no less. Per recent reports from the National Film Preservation Board at the Library of Congress, it’s estimated that around 70 percent of American films made during the silent era are completely lost; discovered among Chicago Film Archives’s vast collection, it’s likely that this Universal production hasn’t been screened in 98 years, since it first graced the region.

Per Chicago Film Archives’s blog post on the matter, “Universal has the poorest survival rate of [silent films among] all the Hollywood studios (15%), having destroyed their silent film negatives in 1948.” It isn’t Erich von Stroheim’s original cut of Greed or Tod Browning’s fabled London After Midnight; but to some extent it’s just as revelatory a find, as it illuminates what the average moviegoer was watching in 1923, specifically in places like Peoria, Illinois, where the film was being distributed by C.L. Venard Productions, a full-service production and distribution company that specialized in educational films about agriculture.

The First Degree

Wed 9/29, 7 PM, Gene Siskel Film Center, 164 N. State, siskelfilmcenter.org, $20, $10 for Siskel and CFA members, $8 for SAIC students.

Based on a short story called “The Summons” by Canadian writer George Pattullo, The First Degree centers on Sam Purdy (Frank Mayo), a congenial fellow who aspires only to wed his girl, Mary (Sylvia Breamer), and provide for her through honest hard work. His aspirations are thwarted, however, by his conniving half-brother, Will (Philo McCullough), who does nothing when Sam is wrongfully accused of robbing the bank where they both work. After spending a year in prison, during which time he teaches himself law, Sam moves to another town and rebuilds his reputation as an honorable man, eventually becoming a shoe-in for town council. That is, until Will arrives and threatens to tell Sam’s new neighbors about his past imprisonment. Even though Sam pays Will the blackmail sum he requests, the latter gabs anyway, and Sam again moves on to another place where he hopes to make good and become worthy of Mary’s hand. But Will continues to haunt him, threatening his peace wherever he goes.

The film’s framing device, which bookends the flashback narrative, takes place in the town where Sam finally ends up. Now a sheep farmer, he’s been summoned by the local grand jury to testify on an as-yet-unrevealed matter. Assuming he’s been arrested for killing his half-brother and besieged with guilt (at this point even the audience is unaware of the reason for his summons), Sam launches into his harrowing tale. The narrative structure is rather sophisticated, all things considered, especially when taking into account its length at only five reels, which equates to a runtime of just over an hour. Some might labor under the assumption that because silent film had no spoken dialogue, relying mostly on title cards and musical accompaniment to convey details of plot and a sense of tone, respectively, it was necessary that the stories being told fit within the medium’s inherent limitations. The First Degree is a perfect example of how that wasn’t the case, and of how, at a time when film wasn’t widely recognized as a true art form, movies were able to develop nuance like other mediums did.

Mayo delivers a surprisingly delicate performance as a man driven to extremes by forces outside his control. Viewed under the lens of modern-day causes célèbres, one might be tempted to laud the writers—married couple George and Lillian Chester—Sedgwick (who would later go on to direct most of Buster Keaton’s MGM features, including The Cameraman, the Great Stone Face himself another example of uncharacteristic male vulnerability in early cinema), and the emphatic star for the portrayal of a man whose near-hysterical emotional register defies what one might expect of a then-typical male protagonist. The scenes in which Sam contends with his guilt over the supposed killing, complemented by aesthetic trickery such as superimpositions and clever editing, reveal more than what could ever be conveyed through words alone.

Indeed, there’s something almost Shakespearian about the combination of the imposing narrative framework and the base emotional gravitas on display. I wouldn’t say this is a masterpiece, but as a film originally packaged with eight others—one of Universal producer Carl Laemmle Sr.’s “The Laemmle Nine,” which were released during a three-month period between December 1922 and February 1923; The First Degree is the only one of those that still exists—it’s a compelling drama that inspires a visceral response, even if only temporary. Who’s to say those eight others, seemingly lost to time, wouldn’t have roused the same?

Aiding in that keenness of sensation will be the Chicago-based band Quasar Wut-Wut, on premise to play an original score they were commissioned to compose as the film’s accompanying soundtrack. Anointing themselves Chicago’s #3 band, they’re an interesting choice to score such a film. I was able to hear a rough cut of it with the digital screener; it’s a unique, altogether modern perspective on the time-honored tradition that further ennobles this experience to its moment, our moment, and also to our fair city. Direful melodies and anguished refrains imbue the film with a pathos fitting that of the maltreated Sam Purdy. The quality of the print, at least as reflected via the digital scan, is gorgeous, a noteworthy fact considering that it was found among a collection of nitrate films, some of which had previously been lit on fire in an effort to dispose of them. The world to which it was contained was set aflame, and somehow it survived. Maybe we will, too.