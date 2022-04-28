“When you get only six episodes, you got to punch somebody in the fuckin’ face. You can’t come out soft.” That’s Langston Kerman’s philosophy regarding his abrasive, silly new television show Bust Down, one of the funniest of 2022.

Bust Down was created by and stars Kerman, Chris Redd, Sam Jay, and Jak Knight, four comedians playing their own hyperbolic doppelgängers who live in Gary, Indiana, and work at a dead-end casino. At first glance, Bust Down’s Langston seems to be the level-headed foil to his absurd friends, though his self-serving agenda contradicts what might appear as well-intentioned virtuousness.

Across the state line in Chicago, another compelling TV comedy has hit its stride—South Side. Kerman is involved there too; he’s a writer and plays the recurring Adam Bethune, a conniving but savvy politician.

Kerman is a stand-up comedian from Oak Park. His comedy has been crucial to both these shows, two loving and hilarious Black comedies at the top of their games. The Reader caught up with Kerman to talk about what connects South Side and Bust Down, being reasonable in an insane world, and working with Freddie Gibbs.

Jonathan Dale: Just for context, what kind of kid were you in high school? Were you a jock, or a nerd, or . . . ?

Langston Kerman: Weirdly, I sort of fell into both camps. I went to Oak Park River Forest (OPRF) and spent the first half of high school playing basketball. That was my big plan, to just hoop, but I stopped growing. I ended up joining the spoken word club—weirdly enough, OPRF has one of the largest spoken word clubs in the country. So I gravitated toward slam poetry. I competed in Louder Than A Bomb. So yeah, I was both the kid flushing people’s heads down the toilet and the one getting my head flushed.

You wrote on the first two seasons of South Side and I saw you all are back in the writers’ room for season three. Have expectations for the show changed going into the new season?

I think the expectation is less of a changing and more of an advancing. South Side prioritizes the silly and the authentic of this pocket of the community, right? The goal was never to go out and make every joke feel universal. When [co-creators] Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle were building the writers’ room, they made a point of saying we want the room to be filled with people who are from Chicago, who are Black and know these spaces and are not just writing generic jokes that we’re going to turn into Chicago jokes. It’s not making Chicago softer, it’s keeping Chicago as is and making people soft to Chicago.

There are a few shows right now set in Chicago that attempt to define Chicago. What do you think South Side gets right about the city?

I think what it gets right is that Chicago is a funny-ass town. Everybody I knew growing up was funny, silly people, and I think a lot of times shows forget that these cities are filled with people we don’t get to celebrate and see often. South Side isn’t particularly interested in the violence of the city, and even when we are playing with those tropes, it’s more finding the odd interpretation of it. The biggest thug in the entire show shoots a crossbow.

Bust Down is set in Gary, which feels meaningful even though the show isn’t specifically about Gary.

In a less romantic way than South Side, we truly picked the saddest city we could think of. That feels like the perfect home for people who do not want to leave and have no grander ambitions.

The priority was making sure that their aspirations stayed as minimal and meaningless as possible. What we wanted less than anything was to find ourselves in LA. Because then when Chris [Redd] says that he’s going to be a star, suddenly, the stakes are too high. It becomes like a guy who actually might find himself on TV. But if you’re attempting to be a star in Gary, you’re probably just going to do what, a sofa commercial? That adds a different kind of romance to it.

Chris, Sam, and Jak all have these huge moments. But Langston plays the straight man more. He’s always trying to rein in the craziness, or getting made fun of for trying to stand up for something.

The funny thing is in most shows, you go to the straight man to be the moral compass. But because Langston has opted to surround himself with three goons of human beings, he is kind of the crazy one for trying to be reasonable. And it makes him almost more psychotic than the other three, who are doing exactly what they’re supposed to be doing.

Right, being reasonable doesn’t really help Langston out that much.

All the morality he’s pumping is just embarrassing him more and making things more difficult. That was a really important goal for us. We’re taking on heavy subjects, we’re trying to introduce conversations that other shows may not necessarily gravitate towards, certainly not to the extreme that we do. But we also don’t want to find ourselves in a position where one of us is more correct than the other ones. The goal is not for people to walk away from this saying, “The correct thing that you would do in this situation is this.”

Freddie Gibbs, the Gary-native rapper and scene-stealing actor, did a great Vulture interview about his role on Bust Down. Having Gibbs is such an inspired casting choice. What was it like working with him?

We wanted Freddie from the beginning. This project has existed at four or five different networks. But when we figured out that the show was housed in a workplace setting, if you want a dude from Gary to yell at you, who better than Freddie Gibbs? Who could be meaner and more articulate in their cruelty than Freddie Gibbs?

Working with Freddie was amazing. Rappers can be unpredictable, they have so much going on, and they’re cooler than everyone in the room. And he’s the complete opposite of that. He’s a dude who truly loves and respects comedy and showed up and was down to take risks and down to play.

As someone involved in both shows, is there a connection between South Side and Bust Down?

On South Side, one of the things Bashir often hammers home is that he wants stories that have heart. I think for Bust Down, we don’t give a fuck about heart.

But I do think the crossover is prioritizing funny. There are a lot of comedies I’ve been part of where comedy sometimes feels like an afterthought. Where yes, technically this qualifies as a comedy, but we’re doing these other things too, or this emotionality is more important than the actual laughs. And for us at Bust Down and South Side, [we ask,] “Is this funny? If not, what’s the game here?” I think not enough shows are approaching things that way.