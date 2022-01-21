Matthew Fifer and Kieran Mulcare’s Cicada isn’t sure what it wants to be. Is it a cinematic narrative or a heart-wrenching documentary? The story of a partnership, or a classic character study? A tale of love overcoming obstacles, or of opposing identities colliding? When Ben and Sam’s lives—and traumas—intersect, it creates a cacophony much like the song of the cicadas: a scream we can witness but cannot quite understand. But cowriters and costars Fifer and Sheldon D. Brown don’t ask for understanding, for pity, or for advice. When Ben’s childhood trauma leaves him a shuddering, sweat-soaked mess; when homophobia and violence tear Sam in two, emotionally and physically; when both men learn the power of telling their own stories; again and again, they only ask us to bear witness, to listen.

At times, it feels as if Cicada splits, with both characters’ stories competing for the spotlight (a symptom of the creators’ aim to combine narrative and documentary conventions). Sam’s worries—of existing at a divergent intersection of race and sexuality, of being the token minority in his partner’s circle of friends—are often overshadowed or quickly resolved; the film seems more focused on alluding to Ben’s past as a survivor of sexual abuse. Still, much like Ben and Sam themselves, their two storylines lean on one another, lift each other up, intertwine. A narrative that unfolds like a relationship, Cicada sheds its skin slowly, and then all at once, transforming into something loud and beautiful. 97 min.

Streaming through PrideArts January 23-31.