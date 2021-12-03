Death of a Telemarketer feels like a phone call that could have been a text. The film follows adept telemarketer Kasey (Lamorne Morris), who is willing to do whatever it takes to make a sale. And when a contest with a lofty commission prize pits him against office rookie Barry (Woody McClain), he does the unthinkable, reaching out to people on the dreaded “Do Not Call” list. More than money-hungry, Kasey is hoping to cover the loan he took out to pay for his girlfriend Christine’s (Alisha Wainwright) engagement ring. Enter Asa (Jackie Earle Haley) and Jim (Haley Joel Osment), a father-son duo who don’t take kindly to solicitation and aren’t afraid to act out the sort of revenge fantasy telemarketing can often evoke. Despite the stellar cast and their willingness to go there, the storyline, which seems entirely spent early on, is not enough to sustain the run time successfully. R, 88 min.

In select theaters and coming to VOD