House of Gucci should be called House of Gaga. The Ridley Scott-directed film follows Patrizia Reggiani, an outsider from humble beginnings who marries into the infamous Gucci family. As expected, Gaga plays Patrizia, a woman with unbridled ambition, perfectly. The cast is, of course, stacked, and the Guccis are rounded out by the husband Maurizio (Adam Driver), the father-in-law Rodolfo (Jeremy Irons), the uncle Aldo (Al Pacino), and the cousin Paolo (Jared Leto). For the most part, that doesn’t matter, though, because while House of Gucci promised a look into the namesake’s unraveling, which is billed as “a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder,” it’s surprisingly a slog. That is, save for the soundtrack and every acting decision Gaga makes, including the slightly offputting and somewhat amusing sex scene. The rest, however, is left struggling to find its footing as it oscillates between soap opera and prestige drama. R, 158 min.

The Logan Theatre, Davis Theater, Landmark Theatres