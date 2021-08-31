It Takes Three is the latest teen-take on Cyrano de Bergerac. When the coolest guy in school realizes the object of his affection sees through his bullshit, he enlists the class nerd to make his social media accounts more about substance than style. While not as strong as Netflix’s The Half of It, the film is charming enough to hold viewers’ attention thanks in large part to Jared Gilman (Moonrise Kingdom) and Mikey Madison (Better Things). As the unpopular counterparts Cy and Kat to the popular Chris (David Gridley) and Roxy (Aurora Perrineau), they pull you into their scheming with a charm that almost excuses the sinister nature of their secrets. Cy and Chris are, as Kat dutifully points out, catfishing a classmate. Add that It Takes Three is clearly borrowing not only Edmond Rostand but also John Hughes, and viewers are gifted a coming-of-age rom-com that’s easy to enjoy. 90 min.

In wide release on VOD