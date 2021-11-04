In Julia, directorial team Julie Cohen and Betsy West cook up a biography of the pioneering television chef Julia Child, who brought her effortless joy of French cooking into the homes of everyday Americans, changing the way a generation of viewers prepared and thought about food. Far from the fads of quickly prepared frozen and processed meals that were the height of American cuisine throughout the late 1950s and early 1960s, Child’s cookbook Mastering the Art of French Cooking and PBS show The French Chef showcased a world of pleasurable and accessible at-home cooking, prepared with everyday ingredients.

Overall, Julia is a bit underdone, touching on the bullet points of Child’s life and career without spending the time to truly delve into them. Cohen and West are either too enthralled with Child to really interrogate some of the pricklier and more nuanced aspects of her personality, or too concerned with keeping to a concise 95-minute running time. Whatever the case, the film serves more as a refresher on Child’s life than a deep dive. Child’s voice comes through in archival interviews, letters, and diary entries, remaining as charming and comforting as ever. Talking head recollections of Child make up the remaining ingredients, and Julia is well-crafted, despite not offering much in terms of inventive or unique documentary storytelling. PG-13, 95 min.

