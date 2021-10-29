Karen Dalton: In My Own Time is as much a meditation on class and gender politics as it is a trip down memory lane. Detailing Dalton’s life as a blues and folk singer who was a prominent figure in 1960s New York, it focuses on her refusal to succumb to the traditional trappings of womanhood in favor of an unconventional life that she soundtracked with her authentic and atmospheric singing. It’s this sound that carries the documentary as interviews with loved ones and notable fans are used to convey a woman who, by all accounts, would have little reverence for such an exercise. Melancholy and moving, it won’t wash over viewers so much as it will pull them under and spit them out, exhausted in some ways and electrified in others. Much the same can be said about Dalton and the undeniable talent she ultimately shielded from commercial success. 85 min.

