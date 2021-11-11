A distraught family has to come face to face with their personal demons . . . and maybe some literal ones, too. If that tagline feels familiar, don’t worry: it’s not just you. Lair attempts, with some success, to put a spin on a seemingly tired trope in horror by intersecting elements of the supernatural, family dramas, and police procedurals—but its overwhelming familiarity far outweighs any novelty found here. Shot on a microbudget (after being picked up and then consequently dropped by FOX/Disney a week into shooting) and completed during the pandemic, Adam Ethan Crow’s debut feature begs the question: does “the devil made me do it” hold up in a court of law? Ben (Oded Fehr) is accused of murder, but he claims he was possessed by the devil. When an occultist and friend tries to clear Ben’s name, he rents out his late father’s London flat to an unsuspecting family and sets up cursed objects to catch and summon a spirit on camera. Lair is truly terrifying in its best moments, but it lacks depth and real momentum overall. Outside of Lair’s more forgivable mistakes stemming from it being a first film, maybe the most cardinal sin is the underutilization of Fehr. 96 min.

Rent on Prime Video, Google Play, Apple TV+.