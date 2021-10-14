Lamb captures grief by oscillating between the beautiful and the horrific in a way so authentic to the human experience that for a moment, one might forget just how peculiar the otherworldly youngster at the center of the film is. Half-human and half-lamb, Ada is readily accepted by a childless couple who run an idyllic-looking sheep farm in the Icelandic countryside. Maria (Noomi Rapace) and Ingvar (Hilmir Snær Guðnason) live a seemingly simple life until this moment. But when Ingvar’s brother Pétur (Björn Hlynur Haraldsson) arrives, a much more complicated past comes into focus. Maria holds many a secret, most only hinted at through interactions with Pétur, who eventually warms to Ada as well, strange as it all may seem. However, Maria’s heavy grief and pain are apparent and ultimately grow into a striking strength and a will to survive in this dark and atmospheric folktale from director Valdimar Jóhannsson. R, 106 min.

