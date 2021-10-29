Last Night In Soho sees Edgar Wright shoot his shot, but ultimately his latest film offers more style than substance. It follows Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie), an aspiring fashion designer obsessed with 60s London, as she discovers she’s able to visit her favorite decade via her dreams. Once there, she encounters a stunning singer named Sandy (Anya Taylor-Joy). Eloise, a wallflower, follows Sandy like a shadow, seemingly envious of how she goes out and gets down. When Eloise awakes, the singer is her muse, inspiring her designs at school. It’s all glamour and giggles until it isn’t. About halfway through the movie, its music-video vibes are traded in for a tangled thriller, and Eloise’s envy evolves into empathy when Sandy’s true suffering is revealed. As Eloise becomes increasingly erratic and Sandy increasingly elusive, the film reaches a fever-pitch by forcing them to finally acknowledge how one’s past has impacted the other’s present. R, 117 min.

