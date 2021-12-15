In National Champions, two college football players, star quarterback LeMarcus James (Stephan James) and best friend Emmett Sunday (Alexander Ludwig), organize a player’s strike on the eve of the national championship game. As the media, coaches, and NCAA bigwigs scramble to get the game played, LeMarcus and Emmett work to get their message out and lobby their fellow players to the cause.



Director Ric Roman Waugh and cinematographer Khalid Mohtaseb create a seemingly Soderbergh-influenced aesthetic as the handheld camera moves about the rooms where our characters are having their tense discussions, weighted with emotion. Performances all around are well done, with a special mention going to Uzo Aduba as hard-hitting lawyer/consultant Katherine.



While not a perfect film—some side storylines, like one involving a professor and marital infidelity, for instance, offer little to the narrative—National Champions does express the discourse around an important issue in a compelling way. In an industry where billions of dollars are made off the backs of players who are paid nothing, it’s hard not to agree with the demands of main characters, and even more so with our peripheral ones, who put their bodies on the line only to be quickly forgotten, with little hope of the eventual payday that going pro brings. R, 116 min.

