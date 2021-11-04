Spencer is as accessible as it is ambitious. With Kristen Stewart in the title role, the film imagines what Christmas in 1991 may have looked like for Diana, Princess of Wales (née Spencer) at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate as rumors of affairs and a pending divorce swirl around the princess and Prince Charles (Jack Farthing). Much like Pablo Larraín’s Jackie, starring Natalie Portman as Jacqueline “Jackie” Kennedy, the film is a psychological drama that shines a light on the suffering that accompanied Diana’s fame. But it’s not all doom and gloom. Peppered with absurd scenes of Diana’s reactions to the royals’ traditions, whether horrible hallucinations or delightful dancing, the film reveals an underlying hope, inviting viewers to revel in Diana’s sanity and stamina in the face of familial foes. Sure, she’s cracking some, but that’s understandable given her circumstances, and Spencer allows viewers to become the support system Diana so sorely lacked at the time. R, 111 min.

