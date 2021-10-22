Writer-director-star Dany Boon is back with Stuck Together, a COVID-19 era dramedy about the quirky residents of an apartment complex who, despite not knowing each other outside of cursory politeness, must learn to live together during lockdown. As the days go by, the residents build and tear down relationships, learning to come together as a community.

Where both Stuck Together and Boon shine are through comedic banter, as the residents struggle to understand the nature of the situation they find themselves in and develop a series of coping mechanisms that lead to hilarious results. And while the film has some moments of true levity and heartfelt emotion, it veers off the path into absurdity a few too many times to fully stick. Several of the plots seem to fill time unnecessarily and the film could use another serious edit, especially for a disturbingly undeveloped subplot about a sick resident. Special mention goes to a ridiculous plotline about the local pharmacist attempting to develop his own vaccine, which stretches the boundaries of credulity to such an extent that it barely feels like it’s part of the same movie. Stuck Together makes for an at times amusing look at our shared bonds during this pandemic, but doesn’t quite succeed in stretching its range to try and say something poignant. PG-13, 125 min.

