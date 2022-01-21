At the after-party of a 15-year high school reunion, a famous alumnus is murdered and his classmates are all suspects. Tiffany Haddish stars as the detective trying (not very hard) to find out whodunit. The rest of the cast is filled out by a murderers’ row of SNL and SNL-adjacent comedy vets, none breaking a sweat. Each episode threatens to focus on a different character and send up a separate film genre, but aside from the painful parody musical featured in episode three, I wasn’t able to identify anything distinct, aside from an avalanche of jokes that failed to land. The title sequence, however, is a half-assed rip-off of Saul Bass’s iconic typeface work. I’d counsel his heirs to sue, but no one who could enjoy this production would ever get the reference. Blessedly, due to Apple’s press embargo, I only had to sit through three of at least seven scheduled episodes. If you’re a fan of Haddish or anyone else involved, I’d recommend you look for your yuks elsewhere. Billed as a genre-defying murder mystery, the only thing this tone-deaf pastiche-fest defies is a reason to be seen. TV-MA

Season one premieres January 28 on Apple TV+.