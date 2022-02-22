The Cursed (aka Eight For Silver) is a stylish horror story, and director Sean Ellis is very conscious of horror tropes past. Unfortunately, instead of transforming them, he lets them sink their teeth into his throat. As a result, a film that stalks menacingly around greatness ends up as just another genre exercise.

The movie is set in France in the late 1800s, and uses that hoary old device, the Roma curse. Seamus Laurent (Alistair Petrie) wants a group of Roma off his land and sends mercenaries to do the deed.

In contrast to films like The Shining or The Amityville Horror, which reference crimes of dispossession, but refuse to visualize them, Ellis stages by far the most effective and powerful sequence of the film. A single long shot of the ruthless slaughter is like a dark Bruegel painting of genocide. The Roma here are not just plot-device ghosts. They’re real people, engulfed in a real horror.

And then Ellis retreats back to tradition, in which white people imagine they are somehow the main victims of their own violence. Seamus’s family is cursed. Lycanthropes roam the woods. A noble innocent hero dude with a tragic past shows up (Boyd Holbrook). There’s semi-spiritual gobbledygook about Judas and silver, leading improbably to the forging of magic bullets.

The special effects, the ratcheting suspense, and the imagery (for instance, a scene of the blood on fresh linen hung out to dry) are all perfectly competent. But Ellis has made it very clear that the emotional core of the film is the suffering of marginalized, displaced, and slaughtered people. Why then are we spending the bulk of the run time supposedly rooting for those who benefit from that slaughter? The answer is the same as always—casual Hollywood racism. But given the movie’s promise, it’s more disappointing than usual. R, 111 min.