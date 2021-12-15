There has always been an undercurrent of nostalgia to the Italian director Paolo Sorrentino’s fables of excess. In The Great Beauty (2013), and again at crucial moments in HBO’s The New Pope, all the dizzying gaudiness of Rome cannot keep memory’s sly intrusions at bay. If anything, the greater the sensual ecstasies on screen, the more forcefully they propel Sorrentino’s protagonists into contemplation over the lost simplicity of childhood.

Here, in Sorrentino’s latest film, memory is front and center. His Naples isn’t a city of marbles and candlelight. It’s a place where cigarette smugglers race police boats off the gulf coast, where your mother prank calls the downstairs neighbor to help pass the time, and where young Fabietto Schisa (Filippo Scotti), at his lowest, has one dream that makes life worth living: that the Napoli football club, as it’s rumored to be planning, will sign the world’s best player, Diego Maradona. Sorrentino’s textures are so precise, his interiors so minutely detailed, that almost every scene in the movie feels copied from life, as when Fabietto’s father Saverio (Toni Servillo) hoists a plastic broom handle at the antiquated TV to change channels without getting off the couch—”Dad, why don’t we buy a TV with a remote like everyone else?” “Don’t talk nonsense, I’m a communist!” The moments when memory interweaves with fantasy, as when Fabietto can’t help watching his aunt Patrizia (Luisa Ranieri) sunbathe nude on board the family speedboat, recall the comic unpleasantness of teenage sexual awakening in Federico Fellini’s Amarcord (1973). Sorrentino has made more luscious films, but he’s never made a more personal one. In Italian with subtitles. R, 130 min.

