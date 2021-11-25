Writer/director Stephen Karam’s close-quarters Thanksgiving horror-comedy is adapted from his 2014 one-act play of the same name, which premiered at Chicago’s now-defunct American Theater Company before opening off-Broadway, where it won the Tony Award for best play. The Blake family is trying to have a nice time at Thanksgiving, but the long hallways of daughter Brigid (Beanie Feldstein) and well-meaning musician boyfriend Richard’s (Steven Yeun) still-unfurnished Manhattan duplex resound with tough love that keeps crossing the line, walking itself back, then crossing it again. In a career-best performance, Amy Schumer plays the depressed family empath, Aimee, opposite bitter and ferocious parents Deirdre (Jayne Houdyshell) and Erik (Richard Jenkins). The girls’ grandmother, Momo (June Squibb), whose round-the-clock care has strained their parents’ marriage to a breaking point, eats her meal from a wheelchair and can hardly speak.

With several fleeting exceptions—an opening montage shot up at blue skies from the inner courtyard, a glimpse at the Manhattan skyline late in the night, and some hectic chase sequences down to the boiler room and up toward the rooftop in between—the film sustains a single-set, real-time mise-en-scène for its entire one hour and 48 minutes, probing virtually every surface of the duplex until its walls, floors, fixtures, and paint bubbles acquire the texture of a live body. At times, unexplained booming noises from upstairs, burned-out lights, and the claustrophobia of it all shade the ambience into horror movie territory. Chekhov by electric lamplight, A24 style, for the holidays. R, 108 min.

Showtime, Gene Siskel Film Center