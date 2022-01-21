The Scary of Sixty-First is an ambitious film, and while it doesn’t always hit its mark, it remains admirable in its attempts. Noelle (Madeline Quinn) and Addie (Betsey Brown) seemingly strike gold during an apartment hunt by landing a swank duplex on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. It is, of course, too good to be true. But the drawbacks are much more sinister than shitty plumbing, noisy neighbors, or an asshole super. It turns out the property used to belong to the infamous and recently-deceased Jeffrey Epstein. This information is shared by a mysterious woman (director Dasha Nekrasova), with whom Addie becomes obsessed. As the two women spiral deeper and deeper into Epstein conspiracy theories, Noelle begins exhibiting her own odd behavior. Notably, she finds herself in fits of what can only be called “age-regressed sexual mania.” All of this takes place in what Nekrasova has likened to Eyes Wide Shut New York, and it is, in fact, as alluring as its influences, pulling viewers into a film that teeters between absurdly funny and absurdly frightening. 81 min.

