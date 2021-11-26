Everything has a cost, and the cost of being an artist is not cheap. In Lin-Manuel Miranda-directed Tick, Tick . . . Boom!, Andrew Garfield stars as the late playwright and composer Jonathan Larson before the premiere of Rent made him famous posthumously. Based on Larson’s autobiographical musical of the same title, the movie follows a confused Larson in 1990 as he works on a futuristic-like play with as much passion as ever while his friends begin to pursue careers outside of the arts due to the exhaustion of overworking to pay the bills in New York City. As time ticks on, Larson realizes he will soon turn 30 years old without much to show for it. Balancing waiting tables, being present for his loved ones, and finishing a song for his upcoming show’s workshop proves to be a challenge that Larson cannot meet. Juxtapositions of the same-titled play narrated by Garfield and the scenes playing out provide an exciting yet devastating backstory to Larson’s childhood, his friends in NYC, and his journey to later finishing Rent despite the bare struggles to sufficiently take care of himself as an artist. PG-13, 115 min.

Netflix