Vortex is a psychological thriller disguised as a tearjerker. For Gaspar Noé fans, Vortex embodies a drastically different style than the director’s signature psychedelic thrillers but maintains his ability to illustrate an unnerved human experience. His latest film instead dives deep into a topic substantially more intimate. Vortex captures the final days of an elderly couple as they succumb to terminal illnesses, inspired heavily by the director’s personal encounter with death. Despite its gently paced tone, Vortex remains a staunchly Noé-esque vision that absorbs you into a tender yet tortuous world. This film is not for the fragile heart.

A title card introduces Vortex, reading, “To all those whose brains will decompose before their hearts,” establishing a sentimentality that hums throughout the film. The opening scenes capture the elderly couple—The Father (Dario Argento) and The Mother (Françoise Lebrun)—living happily together, enjoying a glass of wine on their patio and exclaiming that life is “a dream within a dream.” Suddenly, the tone of the film descends when the screen fractures, severing the couple into dual vignettes to create an unsettling juxtaposition. Vortex’s diptych screen shows The Father and The Mother increasingly detached from one another as they battle a heart condition and Alzheimer’s, respectively. Noé grapples with this mundanely gruesome process of aging by bluntly confronting death.

Vortex is a grim and touching depiction of how a family deals with death. This unforgiving film presents an experience of death that meanders toward its inevitable closure, where it becomes impossible to avoid feeling claustrophobic by the couple’s reality. Vortex is Noé’s severe impression of life’s twilight, testing the threshold of our own humanity. Holding nothing back, this film masterfully places us at odds with time, once again exposing life’s wickedness for all to see, whether we like it or not. In French with English subtitles. 142 min.