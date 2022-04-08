You Won’t Be Alone is a bewitchingly beautiful film. The scary story uses succinct dialogue, a serene setting, and a striking score to create a poetic take on life, death, and the in-between, expertly luring its audience into its equal parts eerie and ethereal world. Set in an isolated mountain village in 19th-century Macedonia, it follows a feral girl who is transformed into a witch by an ancient spirit. While the spirit (who reads much like an art house Freddy Krueger) remains steadfast in its sinister ways, the witch embarks on a journey to understand what it means to be human. Her method for doing so is horrific, but her experiences are harrowing and heartwarming. As she moves from one life to the next, a cast of actors fill the role, with Noomi Rapace giving a standout performance that will likely remain with viewers long after they leave the theater. R, 108 min.

Music Box Theatre