During the pandemic, Shin Thompson and Liga Sigal established themselves as masters of carryout curry—specifically karē, the alluring, enveloping, Snuggie-in-a-bowl that is Japan’s great gift to global comfort and reassurance.

Maybe you’re skeptical. What’s so hard about packing a thick, warmly-spiced, root veggie-stocked edible lava in a plastic jewel box and sending it on its way?

Credit: Liga Sigal

But it wasn’t that, as much as it was the way the panko-jacketed chicken katsu and Berkshire pork tonkatsu cutlets survived the journey so perfectly hot and crispy, as if they’d leapt right out of the fryer. Their Bokuchan’s ghost kitchen was a major source of comfort during the pandemic—but like a Pfizer one-shot—short lived. The couple shut it down last summer, moving toward a brick-and-mortar deal that never panned out.

While Thompson and Sigal work on another project they’re not ready to reveal, Bokuchan’s is on a low simmer—but for one night only it’s back on the front burner at the Kedzie Inn for Monday Night Foodball, the Reader’s weekly chef pop-up series. On Monday, April 4, Thompson and Sigal are reprising a four-karē menu that includes the aforementioned katsu and tonkatsu curries, along with the beef udon karē, and the elusive, exclusive live Maine lobster and spring corn karē that they ran as a special during Bokuchan’s final weeks.

If you want the slightly more complicated vegan karē ($22), you’re invited to email Sigal directly at ligasigal@gmail.com, and they’ll make it happen. Whichever way you go, the beloved matcha-white chocolate chip cookie is there to affirm your decision.

This is your chance to enjoy these wonders straight out of the kitchen, finished with a gloss of grass-fed butter in one of the couple’s own handcrafted ceramic curry bowls. You’re not a troglodyte, after all.

Jon Pokorny will be cracking some kind of Japanese beer when the love starts getting ladled out at 4:30 PM. Place your order now or walk in later if you must.

Until then, enjoy the full MNF schedule below. More coming in May.

Credit: Liga Sigal and Jafar Sidik.

April 11: Tigist Reda of Demera Ethiopian Restaurant

April 18: Ricky Hanft of The Wurst

April 25: Roel Estanilla of @pigandfire

Kedzie Inn

4100 N. Kedzie

(773) 293-6368

kedzieinn.com