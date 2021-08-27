Hey! It was great to see you at Monday Night Foodball at the Kedzie Inn the other night, the very first stand in our weekly chef pop-up series. How about Giong Giong’s banh mi, eh? Good thing you got one before they all sold out.

Wait a minute. You weren’t there? Oh, jeez, I’m so sorry. I guess I had one too many picositas. Now it’s all a blur. I just remember a full patio, folks lined up along the bar, the click of pool balls between bites of bot chien churrasco.

Don’t worry. There are at least five more Foodballs to go, the very next one by Jennifer Pou-Alesi and Mike Alesi of the Malaysian pop-up Kedai Tapao.

When we last left the husband and wife duo, they were only known by their first initials, cooking curry puffs, roti canai, and nasi lemak out of their Logan Square kitchen. They’ve since come out of the cold, with a regular Monday night carryout pop-up at that great chef incubator Superkhana International, while holding down their regular gigs at Lula Café.

Well, this Monday we’ve got them live. Pou-Alesi is particularly excited to see some of her regular customers face to face, and feed them fresh, made-to-order regional specialties, such as:

Keropok ikan, $5

Fish crackers with garlic sambal belacan

Acar, $5

Pickled vegetable with spiced peanut sauce

Curry puffs, $5

Curried potatoes and carrots in flakey pastry (2 pieces)

Berempah wings, $12

Aromatic spiced fried chicken wings

Hokkien fried rice cake, $15

Kuala Lumpur-style fried Chinese rice cakes with black sauce

Kaya toast ice cream, $5

Toast ice cream with coconut egg jam swirl

Wash it all down with icy Singaporean Tiger Beer. Preorders via Tock are highly encouraged, though walk-ins are welcome too (no need for cash). It starts at 5 PM, and goes until they sell out (or 9:30, which I wouldn’t count on).

Here’s the full Monday Night Foodball schedule:

August 30: Malaysian from Kedai-Tapao, 5 PM

September 13: Mumbai! with Tasting India

September 20: Cambodian prix fixe from Mona Bella Catering

September 27: Midwestern Weird with Funeral Potatoes

October 4: Pizza and Doughnuts night with John Carruthers (Crust Fund Pizza), World’s Greatest Food Writer Dennis Lee, and Tubers Donuts

October 11: Ethan Lim of Hermosa



Monday Night Foodball at the Kedzie Inn, 4100 N. Kedzie Ave., 773-942-6771