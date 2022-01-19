Last September Nemanja Milunovic was on a roll. The former fine-dining chef’s pandemic-born Avondale ghost kitchen Kiosk Balkan Street Food had struggled for its first six months, until a positive review in the Tribune blew his business up. Each day he was selling out of the extraordinarily pillowy (and labor intensive) somun that he built his massive cevapcici and lamb sandwiches on. That afforded him the downtime to come to the Kedzie Inn and check out Funeral Potatoes at the Reader’s weekly Monday Night Foodball pop-up. That was just a few days ahead of my Reader story on Kiosk, and though Milunovic was a big fan of Eve Studnicka and Alexis Thomas’s food, he was also there to check out the scene ahead of his own Foodball. He brought his mom Milunka along too—a formative influence on his decision to be a chef—and the three of us raised a toast at the bar.

A few days later Milunka unexpectedly died in her sleep, and Milunovic closed down Kiosk for good as he returned her body to Belgrade to observe the 40-day Eastern Orthodox mourning period.



Suhaib Al-ahmad Al-Shukeir and Milunovic at Pelivan

Word traveled ahead of him. Milunovic says about a dozen Serbian media outlets had republished versions of the Tribune and Reader stories, and when word got out he’d come home, chefs all over town invited him to their restaurants to try their food.

He stayed busy too. Through a friend he secured a stage at Pelivan, a legendary 170-year-old shop that specializes in Ottoman-style pastries, run by the same family since its inception.

“My mind was blown away,” he says. “They still use the same mixer that they used 70 years ago. They’re still cooking in the same old copper pots to boil the sugar.”

Strukli Credit: Courtesy Nemanja Milunovic

There Milunovic also got a hands-on education in burek, the savory, coiled, stuffed Balkan pastry which was too time and labor-intensive to make in Kiosk’s tiny kitchen. At Pelivan he learned to make the diaphanous, phyllo-like Albanian-style jufka pastry, which in Serbia is often glazed with pork fat to keep it from drying out. That fragile jufka forms the foundation of Milunovic’s Chicago comeback this Monday, January 24, when he and his brother Marko headline season two of Monday Night Foodball.

He’s been teasing the cheesy, pepperoni-stuffed, burnished pizza burek on Monday’s menu since he tested it out last month in the Kedzie’s pizza oven. Like everything he does, it’s a seamless marriage of the old and the new. You want to eat these right out of the oven.

With the addition of vinegar and eggs, Milunovic is also using the jufka for his ricotta-stuffed, mozz-topped strukli, a savory Croatian pastry he’s serving with paprikas sauce and pickled mustard seeds.



And as he promised me last fall, that high-hydration, cumulous, tortoise-shell somun is back too, sandwiching a fried fish filet with red wine-tomato buzara sauce, pickled fennel, and cabbage-seaweed coleslaw. It’ll also house a komplet somun, a cheesy, eggy bread bowl that’s breathtaking under most circumstances—but this time holding braised pot roast in its crater, along with his own “vegeta,” a fresh version of the ubiquitous Bosnian flavor enhancer.

Indijaneri, Nemanja Milunovic

For dessert he’ll have his take on the chocolate-drenched ziggurat-shaped meringue indijaneri, with a brownie bottom and an interior deposit of Turkish coffee-infused caramel; along with a sour cherry and pistachio baklava. You’ve never had anything like it in Chicago.

Milunovic opened Kiosk with his brother Marko, who’ll be helping out in the kitchen on Monday and who’s also batching a cocktail, the Rakija Penicillin, with slivovitz, elderflower liqueur, and chamomile-ginger syrup. You can order that at the bar from Jon Pokorny, who’ll be garnishing it with a 10-year-old Laphroaig single malt mist—and his own salty banter.

You can preorder from Milunovic’s menu right now (and pay via Venmo), or roll the dice and place a walk-in order at the Kedzie any time Monday after 5 PM (Venmo or cash only). But if I’ve said this once I’ve said it dozens of time: it’s best to preorder, or show up early. Either way, come with your mask and proof of vaccination, and you’ll be ready for some Foodball.

Milunovic is still dreaming of his own Balkan brick and mortar, but for now he’s going to look for a job in someone else’s kitchen, so I don’t know when you’ll get another chance to try his food.

And here’s the updated Monday Night Foodball schedule:

February 7: TBA

February 14: bye week for Valentine’s Day

February 21: Oskar Singer, aka @ryehumorbaking, and Uma Jupiter, aka @_fa1th_of_the_hrt_, present “Chateau Picklebone”

February 28: Thattu and Jaye Fong of Maa Dei

March 7: “Hot Mix Beef” with Titus Ruscitti, aka @chibbqking, and Eric May, aka @mx_ez_livin

March 21: Lorraine Nguyen, aka @lolo_agogo, and Joey Pham, aka @flavorsupreme, present “SUPRANOS: a Viet-Alo Experience”

April 4: TBA

April 11: A second act from Oskar Singer (aka @ryehumorbaking)

April 18: TBA

April 25: Roel Estarilla of @pigandfire

