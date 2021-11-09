Palita Sriratana moved to a building with a nice bright balcony last year. By summer she’d filled it with pots that sprouted cilantro, holy basil, and morning glories all of which found their way onto the vibrant Thai menus she continued to pop up and cater around the city ever since exiting her brick-and-mortar stand in the short-lived Fulton Galley food hall.

Sooner or later Sriratana plans to give a brick and mortar another go—first she has a wedding to plan, and a line of sauces to bring to market starting next year with the chili jam, nam phrik pao.

But before all that she has a Foodball to crush.

That’s right, Sriratana’s bringing her enduring northern Thai virtual restaurant Pink Salt to the Kedzie Inn on November 15 for week twelve of Monday Night Foodball, the Reader’s ongoing weekly chef pop-up.

She’s bringing home-grown makrut lime leaves, cilantro roots, and seeds to perfume her lemongrass fried chicken, and her own pickled mustard greens to add punch to her beef khao soi, the northern curry noodles that are her most requested dish—for the vegans there’s a roasted delicata squash version.

Right now, I’m thoroughly distracted by the vision of my future self getting down with some pork cracklings and khlukking her roasted chili-garlic dip, nam phrik num. And yes, there will be bananas in the form of khao tom mat, steamed packets of sweet sticky rice, studded with black beans and silky, peewee-sized, nam wa bananas. She’s also whipped up a longan-infused simple syrup for Jon Pokorny to mix up hot toddies, which would be a smart sidecar for a crisp Chang lager.

Pink Salt khao soi

Credit Palita Sriratana

Sriratana’s taking preorders right here beginning Wednesday (November 10) at 11 AM, but on Monday you’re welcome to walk in and order on the spot anytime after five.

Pink Salt never dies. Just multiplies, at the Kedzie Inn, 4100 N. Kedzie in Irving Park.

