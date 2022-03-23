Sheal Patel’s wife Shelly does not eat beef. That’s not unless it’s the Philly Masala, the gooey Desi-cheesesteak mashup that’s the signature of the Dhuaan BBQ Company, the weekly Pilsen-based pop-up he’s maintained for more than a year.

I’ve flipped a couple vegetarians by barbecue over the years, so I know how satisfying that can be. Patel’s flipped his entire family with smoky, meaty temptations like his tandoori pulled pork sliders on buttery garlic Goan-style pav rolls with pickled red onions and spicy masala barbecue sauce. These seductions by sandwich are on the menu for the next Monday Night Foodball, the Reader’s weekly chef pop-up at the Kedzie Inn in Irving Park.

Patel’s expanded his repertoire in the year since I wrote about him—and with it his sphere of influence has expanded beyond his Pilsen home base. Those two sandwich fillings found their ways inside puffy Texas-style pastries last month in a collaboration with Howdy Kolache. Next month he’s popping up with sausage at the Duck Inn for its monthly Dog Night. But this Monday he’s all ours, serving each of those sandwiches with a side of Amul mac and cheese, fueled by a garlic-curry leaf blend.

Tandoori sliders, Dhuaan BBQ Company. Credit: Sheal Patel

He’ll be joined by three–time Foodball veteran Jaye Fong of Maa Maa Dei, with a trio of quintessentially synergized barbecue-adjacent sweets, including a Vietnamese coffee French silk pie, a miso-peanut butter-chocolate chip cookie, and a monster pecan chocolate chip cookie made with Japanese roasted soybean flour. “A lot of barbecue menus don’t hold back on the chocolate and richness, despite BBQ being a heavy food,” says Fong, who’s watching the progress of the cherry blossoms ahead of her annual sakura and matcha hanami menu “But Asian desserts are often lauded for being lighter and not so sweet. So I tried to find a middle ground: the pie is lighter. The two sizes of cookies lets people choose their level of richness, with the peanut butter-miso being savory and sweet, and the mega chonk being big enough for two people to split if they want.”

They’re taking pre-orders now, and you’d better get on it: the silk pie and miso cookies have already sold out. But if you’re feeling lucky, there will be a limited number of walk-in orders available for everything on the menu, beginning at 5 PM.

[UPDATE: Preorders for Fong’s desserts are sold out. Limited walk-in orders are still available, but if you miss those, Maa Maa Dei is popping up at Ponnopozz on April 8 with a spice-themed menu. Sandwich orders are still going.]

Until then, enjoy the full MNF schedule below. More coming in May.

Mega chonk, Maa Maa Dei. Credit: Jaye Fong

April 11: A second act from Oskar Singer (aka @ryehumorbaking)

April 18: Ricky Hanft of The Wurst

April 25: Roel Estanilla of @pigandfire

Kedzie Inn

4100 N. Kedzie

(773) 293-6368

kedzieinn.com