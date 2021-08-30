-
On their debut album, Chicago’s Tobacco City get to the roots of their wistful country
Chicago country five-piece Tobacco City formed to cover Neil Young songs for a Halloween show, but thankfully they’ve since developed their own sound. Like Young, they have a way with plaintive melodies, but their music is rooted in bluesy honky-tonk and earthy, wistful country, with supple, pop-driven harmony vocals. Tobacco City’s surefire rhythm section—drummer Josh […]
The Chicago Children’s Choir drops a concept album inspired by the Odyssey
Since its founding in 1956, the Chicago Children’s Choir has grown into a cultural juggernaut and an essential ambassador of the city’s musical spirit. Nearly 5,000 kids ages eight to 18 participate in the nonprofit’s in-school and after-school educational programs, which prioritize racial diversity and reach students from low- to moderate-income homes via sliding-scale tuition […]
Chicago’s Stuck find the optimism in punk’s vigor for Content That Makes You Feel Good
Chicago postpunk upstarts Stuck can make tension boil over slowly, and you can feel it all over their 2020 debut, Change Is Bad. In April 2021, they convened at Jamdek Studios to knock out a quick-and-dirty recording, intending its release to renew interest in the band as clubs, promoters, and artists prepared to re-emerge thanks […]
Chicago indie duo Orisun draw power from lo-fi rock on their debut EP
Chicago indie-rock duo Orisun indulge in their lo-fi proclivities without ever giving in to slacker entropy. On their self-released debut EP, May’s This Is Orisun, multi-instrumentalist Kai Black and front person Asha Adisa artfully employ gossamer guitars, sophisticated keys, precisely programmed percussion with dampened drums, and relaxed, alluring vocals to calibrate moods that test the […]
Beverly Phono Mart works to boost record-store culture on the far south side
Mallory McClaire and Chantala Kommanivanh work as an arts administrator and as a professional artist and educator, respectively—but the couple also run Web-based record shop Beverly Phono Mart. In August they plan to open a brick-and-mortar retail location at 1808 W. 103rd in Beverly. This interview was conducted July 26. As told to Leor Galil Chantala […]
Hannah Sandoz releases a new collection of melancholy avant-garde folk
Hannah Sandoz releases a new collection of melancholy avant-garde folk, the famous Danny’s Smiths Night comes back for one evening at the Empty Bottle, and cult house artist Marcus Mixx looks for help with a new apartment.
Chicago’s Air Credits are still having a ball with their dystopian visions
Few pop acts are quite as prepared to engage with climate change as Chicago’s Air Credits. Since 2016, rapper ShowYouSuck (aka Clinton Sandifer) and producer Steve Reidell (half of the Hood Internet) have turned dystopian nightmares into strangely joyful songs. There’s catharsis to be found in these missives from a future where oxygen is a […]
Hip-hop veterans Coolout Chris and SamIam the MC drop a collaborative EP
Hip-hop veterans Coolout Chris and SamIam the MC celebrate a collaborative EP, hybrid performance series ¡Hot Mess! returns to Elastic Arts, and more.
After 15 years, Chicago hip-hop duo Abstract Mindstate reunite—thanks to Kanye West
I routinely scroll through all the new music people have uploaded to Bandcamp using the “Chicago” tag, and in January I noticed something curious: Still Paying, the previously unreleased second album by local hip-hop duo Abstract Mindstate. The group recorded it in 2004 and planned to release it in ’05, but the material got shelved […]
Bandcamp Fridays are back, at least for the rest of 2021
Though live shows are returning, there’s no safer way to support artists and labels than buying music online.