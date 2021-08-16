You Make Things Happen

Join the Reader Revolution today by becoming a member of the Chicago Reader.

Reader Rebel benefits include,

  • Take a bow: Your name will be listed, in print and online, in a special annual “thank you” edition of the Chicago Reader.
  • Find out first: You’ll receive an advance PDF copy of every issue of the Reader.
Give $5/month

Every dollar you give helps fund the experienced, diverse journalists and editors producing the Reader. Because the media landscape has changed, your support makes everything we do possible.

As a 501(c)(3), your monthly donation of $5 to the Reader Institute for Community Journalism, publisher of the Chicago Reader, is 100% tax-deductible and supports free, alternative reporting by and for Chicagoans.

* All Reader Rebels will receive an annual tax-receipt of accumulated contributions.