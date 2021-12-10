It took only the opening bars of the first Dan Sartain record I heard, 2006’s Join Dan Sartain (released on the illustrious Swami Records), to hook me on the music of the Alabama songwriter. His sharp, sometimes dark lyrics, his soulful and magnetic voice, and his ability to spin timeworn styles such as blues, rockabilly, and punk into something fresh and new gave me plenty to love. In an era saturated with bands embracing retro sounds for fashion’s sake, Sartain stood out as the real deal, drawing a cult following and making fans of fellow punk-inspired troubadours such as Mike Ness, John Reis (who owns Swami and plays in Rocket From the Crypt and Hot Snakes), and Jack White (who put out the 2010 Sartain single “Bohemian Grove” on Third Man). His work has sometimes been described as “unhinged,” a label often applied to artists who walk their own path even within obvious trends. Sartain’s musical adventurousness led to some unexpected gems, including 2012’s Ramones-steeped Too Tough to Live and 2016’s underrated Century Plaza, where he temporarily put down his guitar in favor of dark synths.



Sartain died in March 2021 at age 39, but not before completing his tenth album, Arise, Dan Sartain, Arise. The record surveys some of the best parts of his 20-year career with an eclectic mix of rockabilly, punk, country, and surf while showcasing his outsider storytelling, which mingles wit, tenderness, anguish, and dejection. “I Don’t Care (Oh La La La)” decries fakes and liars against an infectiously catchy refrain; the fiery guitar lines on “Rooster in the Henhouse” fuel a southern gothic vengeance tale; and “I Heard Laughing” channels Buddy Holly with a devilish, paranoid snicker that underlines its fraught lyrics about score-settling and everyday pain. Arise, Dan Sartain, Arise would still be a compelling listen if Sartain were here to see its release, but the fact that he’s not makes it even more painfully clear that he was not only a gifted songwriter but also a musician who could connect American music styles from different decades while offering a unique perspective on what makes their legacies great. All proceeds from the album will benefit a trust fund set up for Sartain’s young daughter.

Dan Sartain’s Arise, Dan Sartain, Arise is available through Bandcamp.