I’ve already begun to miss Halloween, because I’m not looking forward to being bombarded by Christmas every time I walk outside for two straight months. But I suppose it can’t hurt to remind any of y’all who celebrate some form of gift-giving holiday to get presents for your loved ones early, and not just because Louis DeJoy is still in charge of the parts of the post office he hasn’t dismantled: Hanukkah begins at sundown on November 28. If you’ve got a music fanatic in your life, Bandcamp is a great spot to find gifts that aren’t obvious, since indie musicians and labels use the site to sell vinyl, cassettes, CDs, T-shirts, zines, and even books (Patrick Shiroishi, for example, has published a chapbook of writing and artwork from Asian American musicians in conjunction with Hidemi, his new album on Jordan Reyes’s American Dreams label).

On Friday, Bandcamp will again pass along its usual share of sales revenue, the 17th time it’s done so since the pandemic started. As with every other Bandcamp Friday, I’ve rounded up all the recent Reader stories about music you can buy through the site—these aren’t just recommendations for music, but also for the great volume of music writing the Reader has published that you may have missed. And as always I invite you to dig into our previous Bandcamp Friday roundups for even more music; my August post includes links to all the entries up until that point, and I’ll also direct you to the September and October lists.

Andrew Goes to Hell, World’s Smartest Dumbass

Bitchin Bajas, Switched on Ra

Blake Saint David, Be Your Own Celebrity

Adam Geoffrey Cole, Fallowing

Dos Santos, City of Mirrors

Wendy Eisenberg, Bloodletting

Glad Rags, All of Them

Gosh Diggity, Runaway Rocketboy

Helado Negro, Far In

Kowloon Walled City, Piecework

Lala Lala, I Want the Door to Open

Lavender Country, Lavender Country

Melting Rot, Blood Delusions

Mia Joy, Spirit Tamer

Jenny Moore’s Mystic Business, He Earns Enough

Monte Luna, Mind Control Broadcast

Mouth Congress, Waiting for Henry

Orquesta Akokán, 16 Rayos

Pugs Atomz, Test Drive

Rita J, The High Priestess

URBN DK, Denial

Various artists, Warm Violet

Various artists, You Are Essential

Wild Pink, A Billion Little Lights

Yellow Eyes, Rare Field Ceiling