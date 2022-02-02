In case your attention’s been elsewhere, Spotify has been at the center of another uproar lately: last week Neil Young pulled his music from the streaming service to protest the COVID misinformation it was spreading via Joe Rogan’s podcast. Young’s attempt to call out Rogan’s bullshit has precipitated other artist withdrawals and a wave of subscriber cancellations, which on balance is probably a good thing, but this brouhaha has ironically diverted attention from vital ongoing campaigns protesting Spotify’s long-term problem with pitifully tiny royalty payouts.

For those of you who need to get caught up on that subject, I recommend Jack Riedy’s 2020 Reader story on the streaming economy, which explains why so many independent musicians feel they have no choice but to leave their music on Spotify. Riedy also pointed out that musicians who can generate sales on Bandcamp get to keep a vastly larger share of that money, which is another reason I bring his story up now. On Friday, February 4, Bandcamp Friday returns, which means that for 24 hours the platform will pass along to artists and labels its usual share of sales revenue.

Bandcamp Fridays, which usually fall on the first Friday of the month, recently took another short break, but this installment will nonetheless be the 19th since the pandemic started. If you’ve somehow managed not to hear about Bandcamp Friday until now, you’ve stumbled across the right post: As usual, I’ve put together a list of music you can buy on Bandcamp that the Reader has covered since the previous Bandcamp Friday in December 2021. And via the roundup I published for that one, you can access every other Bandcamp Friday list of Reader-recommended albums, EPs, and singles—hundreds upon hundreds of releases. Click on the titles below to see what Reader writers had to say about the music in question. Happy hunting!

Anatomy of Habit, Even if It Takes a Lifetime

Atom & His Package, A Society of People Named Elihu

Emily Blue, The Afterlove

Boy Harsher, The Runner

Isaiah Collier & the Chosen Few, Cosmic Transitions

Reno Cruz, Falling in Love Is Not That Hard

Dead Best, Dead Best

Dogs at Large, My Epiphone

Hen of the Woods, These Banisters Aren’t Blue

Kahil El’Zabar Quartet, A Time for Healing

The Feeders, Kerchoo

Mark Feldman & Tim Daisy, Circle Back

Neal Francis, In Plain Sight

Peter Joly, Easy Has Never Been the Way

The Kreutzer Sonata, Cradle to the Grave

Maggie Kubley, Come Over

Elijah LeFlore, Sunset Radio

Lost Wages Sound, Lost Wages Sound

Beth McDonald, Densing

Modern Nun, Name

Monochromatic Black, Vicissitude

Matt Muse featuring theMIND, “Rapport”

Jamie Paige, Bittersweet

Pale Horseman, For Dust Thou Art

Jeff Parker, Forfolks

Jessica Pavone, When No One Around You Is There but Nowhere to Be Found

Plague of Carcosa, Dream Quest of Unknown Kadath

Lyra Pramuk, Delta and Fountain

The Purple Hotel, The Purple Hotel

Recent Ancestors, Recent Ancestors

Dave Rempis & Avreeayl Ra, Bennu

Si Dios Quiere, Sol y Guerra

Wadada Leo Smith, Henry Kaiser, and Alex Varty, Pacifica Koral Reef

Vic Spencer, Spencer for Higher 4

Touched by Ghoul, Cancel the World

Hana Vu, Public Storage

Wiki & Navy Blue, Half God

Asher White, American Motel History

Boo Williams, The Best of Boo Williams