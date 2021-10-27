They haven’t released a full-length of new material since 2017, but local drone specialists Bitchin Bajas seem to be having a renaissance. In July, the trio of Cooper Crain, Daniel Quinlivan, and Rob Frye played a blockbuster show at Constellation full of lustrous, slowly unfurling long-form songs that will appear on an album due next year. Since August, they’ve also been performing a monthly series of can’t-miss themed shows at the Hungry Brain, and Gossip Wolf is stoked for the next one: on Friday, October 29, the Bajas tackle the music of jazz icon (and possible extraterrestrial visitor) Sun Ra. That same day, the band will digitally release Switched on Ra, where they cover eight of the otherworldly master’s far-out jams. Drag City will begin shipping the cassette edition in late November.

Bitchin Bajas used 19 different keyboards in the sessions for Switched on Ra.

Since its founding in 2002 by singer-songwriters Anna Fermin and Joe Lanasa, Fulton Street Collective has grown into one of the city’s most consistent community arts incubators, hosting stellar music and visual-arts programming and renting exhibit and work space to artists across many disciplines. On Saturday, November 6, FSC will kick its first annual fundraising month into high gear with Unity Night, which organizers describe as a “very special evening of art, food, music, drinks, and great company.” Tickets are $60, and will help fund FSC’s ongoing educational offerings, expand its non-resident membership program, and develop additional website resources for artists, among other things. You can also support FSC by donating to its GoFundMe.

Reader favorite Blake Saint David recently signed with powerhouse local indie label Sooper Records, which is putting out the rapper’s Be Your Own Celebrity EP on Friday, October 29. The night before, Cole’s Bar hosts a listening party celebrating the release, featuring Semiratruth, J Wade, and Pup. Masks and proof of vaccination are required.

Be Your Own Celebrity is Blake Saint David’s first release for Sooper Records.