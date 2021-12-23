Founded in Savannah, Georgia, in 2013, Boy Harsher have grown a cult following for their crypt-meets-dance-floor throb and coldly seductive, echoing vocals, notably on the 2014 favorite “Pain,” which has become a fixture on darkwave and goth playlists. The duo of producer Augustus Miller and vocalist Jae Matthews have since moved to Northampton, Massachusetts, but they’ve kept their stark, romantic aesthetic intact; on 2019’s “Face the Fire” Matthews breathes “It makes me wild” like she’s expiring in the throes of an enervating passion. The past couple of years have brought Boy Harsher some unanticipated challenges: the COVID-19 pandemic prevented them from touring, and in 2020 Matthews was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. In response, the group moved away from their club roots and toward the film music that’s always been a parallel inspiration. In January, Boy Harsher will release a short horror film titled The Runner, along with a soundtrack on their label, Nude Club. On early single “The Tower” they play up their menacing atmospherics, while on “Give Me a Reason” Matthews sighs with a frozen longing worthy of a goth Chris Isaak. Fans need not fear that this shift will rob them of what they love about the duo’s music, though; Miller’s chilled beats still pound underneath, and the sets for their three-night New Year’s stint at the Empty Bottle will surely include plenty of ominous pulsations and ecstatic swaying.

Boy Harsher, Kontravoid, Club Music, Thu 12/30, 9:30 PM, Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western, sold out, 21+

Boy Harsher, Pen Test, Him Hun (DJ set), Fri 12/31, 10 PM, Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western, sold out, 21+

Boy Harsher, Panterah, HIDE (DJ set), Sat 1/1, 9:30 PM, Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western, sold out, 21+