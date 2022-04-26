Celia Rose is one of the three founders of What Up Pitches, a music agency that combines a production house and a sync-licensing operation. Her colleagues, Mariela Arredondo and Pei Pei Chung, are both based in Los Angeles, but Rose lives here in Lincoln Square. They launched What Up Pitches a little over two years ago, right around the time of the initial U.S. COVID shutdown, and segued immediately into online events to build a community.

On Friday, April 29, What Up Pitches hosts its debut in-person event at the Davis Theater, 4614 N. Lincoln. The WUP It Up Sync Fiesta runs from 8:30 AM till 9 PM, with panels, a performance showcase, one-on-one pitching sessions (already sold out), and a Listening Fiesta where songwriters and producers can get feedback from music supervisors. Tickets are $125 with the discount code chicago50 at checkout (otherwise $250).

The event continues Saturday, April 30, with two parallel workshops, both of which begin at 10 AM. At Borelli’s Pizzeria, 2124 W. Lawrence, an all-day cowriting session (free with Friday’s ticket) will partner newbies with more experienced songwriters in groups of two to four. Meanwhile, at 2112 Chicago in the Fort Knox complex, 4245 N. Knox #1904, an abbreviated version of WUP’s Crafting the Tune class (already sold out) will give songwriters direct access to music supervisors. The weekend wraps up with an afterparty and open mike at Borelli’s at 7 PM.

As told to Philip Montoro

What Up Pitches is both a music production house and a sync-licensing agency. That means we create custom music for podcasts, for TV, for film, for ads—all across the media spectrum. And then we also are a sync-licensing agency—we curate a catalog of songs from indie artists internationally, and we pitch that music for the same thing, for all types of media outlets, TV shows and movies and films, et cetera.

We also offer educational components—at our Listening Fiestas, people can share their music with music supervisors, and we also offer a class called Crafting the Tune. It’s a songwriting workshop—people create songs for active briefs and get feedback on their work.

“Active briefs” means that somebody is actively looking for a song for a particular scene—probably, in this case, for a commercial. We’re going to give them feedback, but then they actually have the potential to have that song placed.

Music licensing, sometimes called sync licensing, is the synchronization of music to picture. It’s just taking a song and matching it up with picture, and finding the perfect fit that brings out the emotion. And sometimes you’ll watch an ad, and you might not even realize the effect that the song is having on you, but you’ll feel the emotion.

If you were to take a step back, like we’ve trained ourselves to do, to really train our ears and listen to the songs, then we know what to look for. We’re like, “Wow, well, the reason that’s making me feel that way is because that song is building right there—the strings are coming in.” There’s all these techniques that we’ve learned just from studying and researching and really listening to the songs that are being placed currently and what works.

A lot of different factors come into it. In the end, the song needs to be authentic. We talk about writing songs with sync in mind. Which means you’ll want to be authentic and write your own songs and be your own artist that you’ve always been, but if you write really detailed lyrics, for example, that’s gonna make it trickier for your song to get placed. Whereas if you write a song that has a more general lyrical theme that’s being used often—like coming home, or just about overcoming difficulties, things like that—there’s going to be so many more opportunities. Moving, going, having fun.

As far as production is concerned, it’s just a matter of listening to what’s currently being used, and also providing editing points. If your song stays the same throughout, then that’s just trickier—they’re probably not going to choose that song over another song that gives them lots of options, that maybe starts out really quiet but then builds up really big and then has a unique bridge or a breakdown section that also gives them a little variety. Those are the sort of techniques that we educate our indie artists about.

I definitely think there’s an advantage to being a woman-owned company in this space, just because we really need to inspire and encourage other women to get out there and join us. And that’s what we try to do—we try to bring on board any other female producers who’ve created songs, we try to sign their songs and really promote their music and encourage them to keep working and to share their knowledge with others.

The three of us are all singer-songwriters—we all create music. Just today we created a song together! But Pei Pei Chung is our in-house producer—she’s a TV and film composer with 20-plus years of experience. She’s also a professional mixer. She does our in-house stuff, but when we have bigger projects where she doesn’t have the time or capacity to create the songs, we’ll then reach out to our network. And we always try to work with female producers whenever that’s possible.

Behind the scenes, they mostly are still men doing these jobs. It’s less than 3 percent female producers and composers. Pretty darn low still.

I think it’s hard to build up your reputation and then get into that workspace, especially since it always typically has been male-dominated—those people are going to get the jobs. It’s hard anyway to get in, but especially as a woman—so that’s why it’s really great to just encourage and inspire people to start, and to have that confidence.

When you don’t see other people doing that work, you might start to doubt yourself. So it’s just a matter of building that confidence, and then you have to work work work work so that you can be not just at the same level but better than. You have to really step up and be better than the others, so that you can get those jobs that are really competitive and hard to get.

The pandemic has not hurt the sync-licensing industry at all. If anything, it’s brought a lot more artists to appreciate it and realize the value of it, because of the fact that they can’t always perform and tour.

It’s super important for indie artists to be aware of the value of getting a song out there. The other day, we got a brief for a country song or a bluegrass song. We don’t get those all that often, but I reached out to a friend of mine who had never looked into sync licensing before. I know her music and I was like, “Oh, your song would be great,” and so I talked her through the process and we signed one of her songs and I was able to pitch it.

For films, it’s not that much money, it’s not always a significant amount—it might be a few thousand dollars. For ads, it’s usually much more—tens of thousands of dollars for a placement.

Even still, if you get a few thousand dollars for a song that you wrote because you were passionate and you were writing the songs anyway, then that’s money that you can put in your pocket as an artist. And we’re a sync-licensing agency, not a publishing house, so we don’t collect the publishing side—you can register that song yourself, you can collect the publishing and go home with a check.

There’s also so much value to having your song placed, beyond just payment. There’s the value of people discovering you as an artist. And that’s always incredibly helpful.

Celia Rose (center) with the other two founders of What Up Pitches, Pei Pei Chung (left) and Mariela Arredondo Credit: The Big Pig Studio

We just take a commission. I can’t give the exact percentage, because it’s gonna depend on if we’re doing an exclusive deal or a nonexclusive deal, but we take a commission if we get a placement and that’s it. There’s no pay to play. You don’t pay to sign up with our company. If we love your music and we are inspired by it, then we want to support you and try to pitch your songs. We will ask to sign a song.

We come to this as artists. The three of us were just indie artists that were trying to figure out how to get our music placed. We were studying it and researching it, and then once we discovered how to do it, we sort of combined forces and created What Up Pitches. Because we come from that vantage point, the last thing we want to do is take advantage of indie artists, who we already know are struggling.

I have a song right now that’s being used as a theme song for a TV show on Fox on Thursday nights called Call Me Kat. The song is “Me, Oh My!” We get a few thousand dollars every single time that is played, and that’s played every week. I also had an extra song in it a few weeks ago that was played at the end, and we got several thousand dollars for that. When we get an ad, that’s more like $20,000 or more.

It still sort of blows my mind that I’m a mom of three kids, and I’m recording from my home studio, I’m writing these songs that I would be writing anyway because I love to write songs, and I’m having them played on TV shows and commercials and I’m getting paid for that.

We got a placement recently for a girl, I think she might be 18 now—at the time, I don’t even know, she was still in high school—and this was her first placement ever. And it was on Lucifer. And, I mean, she’s got so many streams now on Spotify thanks to that placement. It’s been such a big deal for her, for her career.

I’d like to see more genuine people trying to support one another and less fighting and bickering and competition. I understand; we’re competitors. There are plenty of other sync-licensing agencies out there, and there’s plenty of publishers, and people are going to do it differently. As long as you’re not trying to take advantage of the artists with your deal—at this point, I think people are starting to realize the different deals that are out there.

That’s what we’re trying to do—educate our community so they’re aware. There are some really bad deals. We have friends who signed their whole catalog to an exclusive deal, and then their songs were not placed. So they then can’t do anything with those songs. We can’t pitch them. The songs are just sitting in some big library, and they’re not being used.

That would be my hope—for the people who are offering those deals to sort of take a step back. I know it’s a business and they need to make their cut, so if they’re publishing companies and they’re legitimately doing a great job supporting them as a publisher, then that’s one thing. But if they’re just taking the publishing to take the publishing, that’s another.

I hope I’m not giving publishers a bad rap, because there are some great publishers out there. There are some artists who really don’t want to figure out how to register their songs. What the publishers will do is help you to collect your royalties, which is super important—but it’s also something that, like I said, we try to educate our community to do, because you can do that on your own. You can register with your performing-rights organizations, and you can learn about that. But that is an extra step that you have to be willing to take as an artist.

It’s just a matter of everyone being educated, and that’s what we’re trying to do with WUP It Up in April—educate the community more about sync licensing, and how it can be so beneficial and how important it is to indie artists and producers and composers. And just how important it is that we support one another as a community.