Chicago native Tatiana Hazel has come a long way since she started uploading acoustic performances to YouTube as a preteen a decade ago. This past summer she dropped a new EP, And the World Will Turn (Creative Music Group/Tatiana Hazel), and though she made it in solitude, it’s clearly meant to be performed in front of arena-size crowds. She committed to World Will Turn after postponing plans for a more ambitious full-length, and the work she put into producing, singing, and mastering this material demonstrates her advanced understanding of what can turn a three-minute pop song into a polished hit—and something more. Hazel makes brief forays into a battery of complex feelings, and her velvety voice and poised performances make room for listeners to add their own emotions between the notes. Her sullen synths and aching singing on “I Don’t Give a Fuck!” recall the mundane trudge of life during pandemic quarantines just enough to encourage you to redirect your own pent-up energy into building a better tomorrow—like she’s done with her career by making this EP.

Hazel directed this music video, which premiered in July at the same time as her EP And the World Will Turn.

Tatiana Hazel, finger beats, PROM, Thu 9/30, 8:30 PM, Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western, $15, 21+