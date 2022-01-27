Like a giant urban phoenix, Chicago rose from the ashes of the Great Fire of 1871 to become a behemoth in architecture, the arts, and business. Thanks to its waterways and its train system, the city had been known as a transit hub since the 1840s, but the shipping industry got priority during the Great Rebuilding as the city strove to emerge bigger and better than before. By the early 20th century Chicago had become the most important transportation center in the United States. In his 1914 poem “Chicago,” Carl Sandburg dubbed the city a “Player with Railroads, and the Nation’s Freight Handler.”

During the same era, Chicago had also become an epicenter for musical instrument manufacturing. Raw materials such as timber and metals came into the city and were transformed by companies such as Lyon & Healy, Washburn Guitars, and Kay Musical Instruments—all of which remain popular today and still have a presence in the Chicago area—before being shipped to retailers and consumers around the world.

In that sense, Chicago has had a role not only in shaping the sound of popular music for more than a century, but also in who’s made it and how. As technology improved in the 20th century, instrument manufacturers such as Harmony Guitars (established by German immigrant Wilhelm Schultz in Chicago in 1892) created budget-friendly lines designed to be more accessible to the average person. And much of this gear could be purchased through mail-order catalogs from Chicago retailers Montgomery Ward and Sears, delivered to your door no matter your race, gender, or geographic region. The Sears catalog in particular has been credited with helping Black Americans in the south subvert Jim Crow laws by providing them a place to shop apart from local white-owned businesses. As a result, Chicago commerce has had a direct influence on the development of blues, jazz, and many popular genres since.

From the late 1800s through the 1940s, the city was known as a piano town—not for the Prohibition-era weapon the “Chicago piano” or “tommy gun,” but for the musical instrument that fed a market for domestic as well as professional performance. Due to the demand for the instrument and its automated counterpart, the player piano, by the mid-1910s more than 40 piano manufacturers were operating in Chicago, including Bush & Gerts, Cable, and Kimball, while a wide variety of other instruments were built or distributed in Chicago and its surrounding suburbs: drums (Ludwig), violins (William Lewis & Sons), lap steel guitars (National), electric organs (Hammond, Lowrey), and more, plus musical gear such as microphones (Shure). A stretch of Wabash Avenue between Adams and Van Buren was known as “Music Row” due to the number of instrument companies, sheet-music stores, and other music-related businesses in the vicinity.

In the years after World War II, the piano was eclipsed in popular music culture in no small part due to the rise of the guitar. Describing the city’s outsize role as the epicenter of guitar manufacturing and distribution for Premier Guitar in 2013, writer Chris McMahon opined that in the mid-20th century, “Chicago built guitars the way Detroit built cars.” Between 1945 and 1978, Harmony sold ten million guitars, building 1,000 instruments per day in the mid-60s, when guitars were at the height of their popularity. And when Chicago didn’t build guitars, it distributed them: Chicago Musical Instruments (CMI) had controlling stakes in Gibson and Epiphone.

While Music Row is long gone, Chicago remains a beacon of the musical instrument trade. As recently as 2007, a study from the Cultural Policy Center at the University of Chicago ranked the city second in instrument manufacturing revenue and third in instrument retail sales among the 50 most populous metropolitan areas in the U.S. Today, many musical instrument and gear manufacturers that got their start at least a century ago still call Chicago home. Others, such as Hanson Guitars, Specimen Products, Emperor Cabinets, Lakland bass guitars, and Maller Brass, have emerged in more recent decades. Online instrument and music gear giant Reverb.com was founded in Chicago in 2013 and remains based on the city’s north side. Still more businesses work to preserve the craftsmanship and innovation of past instrument makers, including JL Weiler, Sonksen Strings, and Borish Electronics.

The next time you put on a tune, know that no matter where it was made, it’s likely you could trace the material foundation of the music’s lineage back to Chicago.