If you’ve followed much of Dave Gahan’s career, “subtle” and “understated” probably wouldn’t be the first words you’d use to describe his style or sound. As lead singer of pioneering synth-pop outfit Depeche Mode, he’s one of the most iconic front men of the past four decades, with a larger-than-life baritone voice that’s as darkly magnetic as his stage presence. Since 2003, Gahan has also led a successful career outside Depeche Mode, releasing two solo albums and two collaborative records with Soulsavers, the eclectic British-American production duo of Rich Machin and Ian Glover (they’ve also worked with several distinctive vocalists on the rock side of the aisle, including Mark Lanegan, Mike Patton, and Gibby Haynes). No matter what he puts his voice to, Gahan always sounds polished, composed, and ultimately in control—even when he takes an unexpected detour or his lyrics or delivery suggest he’s lost his way.

That all makes Imposters, Gahan’s new album with Machin, more intriguing—it sounds less like a big slick production and more like an intimate series of experiments. Gahan recorded his first two Soulsavers albums remotely, but he made Imposters live in the studio in 2019, introducing a warmer, more immediate atmosphere. The record collects reimagined renditions of ballads, deep cuts, and standards that have made an impact on Gahan’s life, and it could be seen as another drop in the ocean of cover recordings released during the pandemic. But as evidenced by his body of work with Martin Gore, the main songwriter in Depeche Mode, Gahan is gifted at uplifting material by other people. Some tracks do feel fairly true to the spirit of the originals (Lanegan’s “Strange Religion,” Rowland S. Howard’s “Shut Me Down”), but the album commands attention when Gahan does something unexpected, like breathe new life into Charlie Chaplin’s “Smile” by turning it into a minimalist, piano-driven ballad that sounds so clear the band could be in the room beside you (“Smile” began life as the instrumental theme to 1936’s Modern Life, then became a pop hit after Nat King Cole recorded a version with lyrics in 1954). It’s almost as surprising when he leans into softer, more tender crooning, as he does on James Shelton’s “Lilac Wine,” famously covered by Nina Simone, Jeff Buckley, and others. Elsewhere Gahan and Soulsavers show how a powerful song can find a second life and completely new ways to resonate with listeners. That’s especially apparent on lead single “Metal Heart,” from the 1998 Cat Power record Moon Pix, one of several songs Chan Marshall wrote in a single night following an intense nightmare. Tapping into the song’s reverential qualities (the lyrics borrow a line from “Amazing Grace”), Gahan starts in a sorrowful near whisper that plumbs self-doubt and despair, then departs from the intensely private feel of the original to make a poignant, urgent call for connection and salvation. Some fans of the original are bound to be less than thrilled with the remake, but for me, Depeche Mode’s music has been omnipresent since childhood, and I was blown away to hear something so haunting and new from such a familiar voice. Now that we’re wrapping up 2021, I can say it’s one of the most powerful tracks I’ve heard this year.

Dave Gahan & the Soulsavers’ Imposter drops 11/12 and is available through Gahan’s website.