In-person gatherings are still a possibility, so the Gig Poster of the Week continues to publish artwork for upcoming concerts. We at the Reader generally support you in your choice to give local bands your love by going to shows, but please keep safety guidelines in mind as you do so—especially now that it’s painfully clear that Chicago will be dealing with COVID-19 for a long while yet.

Fortunately there are venues operating the way the Hideout does—it has a slate of shows scheduled for its outdoor patio area, including the one advertised in this week’s gig poster. Reader contributor Steve Krakow created it for next Tuesday’s concert featuring the early-70s German space-rock vibes of his band Spiral Galaxy and similar psych-rock adventures from openers SiP. The outdoor show is for patrons 21 and over only, and proof of vaccination is required.

Chicago is feeling a little safer as more people get the COVID-19 vaccine, but the city’s performance communities are still reeling from the loss of wages and tips during all those months we were staying at home. It’s not too late to do something to support the people who make nightlife happen: the Reader has compiled a list of fundraisers for out-of-work or underemployed venue staff. And you can help musicians, theater artists, and other creatives by contributing to funds that offer them direct support; the Reader lists some ideas here and here.

ARTIST: Steve Krakow (aka Plastic Crimewave)

GIG: Spiral Galaxy, SiP, Tue 8/31, 6 PM, Hideout, 1354 W. Wabansia, $10, 21+

ARTIST INFO: plasticcrimewave.com