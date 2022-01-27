A style of music, dance, and dress: duranguense, which surged in Chicago at the turn of the 21st century, encompassed all of this.

Duranguense is a hybrid genre, with roots in the northwestern Mexican state of Durango as well as the music known in the industry as Regional Mexican—it includes popular genres linked to rural Mexico, such as banda and tambora, which are based on brass-band and drum sounds, respectively. As duranguense began to evolve in the 1990s, it was transformed through its travels, incorporating tecnobanda, tamborazo, and quebradita—faster, modernized versions of regional styles.

The genre blew up in Chicago because of the large community of Mexican migrants who’d been settling in the city and its surroundings since the beginning of the 20th century. These migrants had left their villages, but their villages and customs hadn’t left them—the traditional roots and rural associations of Regional Mexican genres still appealed to them and their children. However, being in Chicago, they were part of North American music and culture, including its urban style and fascination with technology.

That urban style informed not only the music of duranguense but also its fashions. Duranguense artists didn’t wear the traditional costumes of Regional Mexican musicians, but like earlier quebradita bands, they re-created them with a new sensibility reflected in the striking cut of their suits and hats as well as the revamped style of their boots and belts.

By the early 2000s, after a few years struggling to be heard on local radio while making themselves known at dances and clubs, duranguense artists had also developed their own “Chicago sound.” It included a dance step, the pasito duranguense (the “little Durango step”), based on rapid rhythms that require dancers to execute a precise quickstep. The music and the dance compelled audiences in Illinois and later in the U.S. at large, then crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in reverse, becoming popular throughout Latin America.

The 2005 single “Lagrimillas Tontas” by Chicago group Montéz de Durango

Duranguense reigned not only on the radio but also in major venues and awards shows, topping the Billboard Latin music charts in 2003. Chicago-based groups such as Montéz de Durango, Alacranes Musical, and Los Horóscopos de Durango became global representatives of the genre.

In 2006, Los Horóscopos de Durango released a popular cover of the 2004 hit “Antes Muerta que Sencilla” by Spanish singer María Isabel, which won the Junior Eurovision Song Contest that year.

“It has been something significant to be one of the pioneers of duranguense, an honor to carry the flag of this movement that was once a ‘boom,’” says Guillermo “Memo” Ibarra, vocalist of Alacranes Musical. “We spent more than ten years stepping onto the biggest stages in Mexico, the USA, and Central America.”

Before the major success of Alacranes Musical, Ibarra remembers that he had a regular job in a factory and would play at weddings, quinceañeras, and baptisms on the side. After the band returned from a monthlong tour in Durango, Mexico, in 2002, the first sign of their transnational success was when they performed at large venues in the Chicago area, such as El Noa Noa, OK Corral, and the Alamo de Aurora. “We filled all those places,” Ibarra recalls.

The duranguense explosion came about thanks to support from local Spanish-language radio station La Ley 107.9 FM. “La Ley was the first station in Chicago to support duranguense,” Ibarra says.

In those years, Margarita Vázquez was the programming director of La Ley. She says that not only did duranguense receive the support of the station, but that the groups also supported the station in turn by providing music for their promotional spots.

“For example, the K-Paz de la Sierra group supported us a lot at events,” Vázquez says. “When they showed up, I remember they didn’t have a single album yet, and we supported them by playing their song ‘Jambalaya.’ It was a good, catchy song. That song was one of the first to give the genre a big push.”

The 2003 K-Paz de la Sierra tune “Jambalaya” helped propel duranguense into the mainstream.

The station organized performances in high school gyms, taking the music to Mexican American neighborhoods and promoting the pasito duranguense, which has something of an art to it. “We promoted that dance so much, and I could never dance it,” Vázquez jokes.

As duranguense took off, Vázquez says, “Each group and each performer gave something new to the genre.” Ibarra emphasizes that Alacranes Musical were one of the groups that broke the musical stereotypes of that time. “What identified Alacranes were brass band instruments, such as the trombone and tuba. Montéz and K-Paz were more into keyboards,” he recalls.

In addition to stylistic innovations, bands such as Los Horóscopos de Durango brought new voices to duranguense, which did not initially include much female representation. Marisol and Vicky Terrazas sang and played instruments as members of Los Horóscopos de Durango, which won a Billboard Latin Music Award in 2005 and a Premio Lo Nuestro (“Our Thing Award”) for best duranguense group in 2008. (Spanish-language media giant Univision had created that Latin-music awards program in 1989.)

In 2004, Diana Reyes, a singer who came not from Durango but from the music industry in Mexico City, moved to Chicago, where she became the highest-profile female performer in the genre. “They brought me from Mexico because there was a need for female figures,” Reyes says. “I was originally coming for three months, and I stayed.”

Diana Reyes performs her hit “Rosas” on the TV show Sabado Gigante in 2005.

Despite not having dabbled in duranguense previously, Reyes adopted the music and the pasito duranguense so skillfully that she was crowned “the Queen of el Pasito Duranguense.” Her first huge hit, “Rosas,” was a duranguense cover of a song by Spanish rock band La Oreja de Van Gogh (“Van Gogh’s Ear”). Seven albums featuring duranguense followed.

However, after a decade of dominating Spanish-language radio and international music awards, duranguense began to fade in the later 2000s. Reyes believes that this was partly because duranguense left the radio waves. She and other musicians also began experimenting with fusions of duranguense and other genres, something that Óscar Urbina Jr., founder of Alacranes Musical, credits for the group’s hit songs in 2006 and 2007. The group won a Latin Grammy for best banda album of 2009.

“Times change, new waves of music come,” says Ibarra. But older genres continue. “Duranguense has not disappeared,” he says. “Duranguense is still a force and will remain.”

In fact, duranguense is still played at events, heard on platforms such as Spotify, and performed for Mexican audiences on both sides of the border. No one has forgotten that this musical movement flourished thanks to the Mexican American community in Chicago.