Jacob Long has been knee-deep in the DIY punk underground over the past two decades, spending time in a couple of beloved bands. In the early aughts, Long doled out a batshit-crazy mess of postpunk and free jazz with his pals in the way-too-short-lived Dischord Records outfit Black Eyes before jetting from D.C. to San Francisco to make a dubby racket in Mi Ami. Not too long after the dissolution of those groups, Long reinvented himself as Earthen Sea, a one-man project whose revelatory melding of dub, techno, ambient, and electronic music feels like it could set off mind-altering episodes. In recent years, Long has been prolific as Earthen Sea, churning out a small mountain of full-lengths and singles (check out his ever-ballooning Bandcamp page), and his output on Chicago’s Kranky label is next-level stuff. His craftsman’s affinity for heady, low-key soundscapes has produced epic slabs of hypnotic beauty, such as the feather-light beat-driven techno grooves of 2017’s An Act of Love and the atmospheric abstractions of 2019’s Grass and Trees. He explores similar vibes on his arresting new third album for Kranky, Ghost Poems. Pieced together in Long’s New York City home studio while he was holed up during the first lockdown, its ten trippy experiments ooze an airy mix of turbulence and claustrophobia. The album could be thought of as a soundtrack to the pandemic; these clattering tunes feel perfect for blaring out of earbuds while you walk through desolate streets. Long’s knob twiddling, synth splatter, and found recordings have an unsettling quality, but the sonic vistas created by his tones and patterns seemingly float in from above like little miracles that ease the mind. Long also aces spaced-out hooks and dance-inducing rhythms, and these meditations melt into each other effortlessly. Woozy, pulsating tracks such as “Slate Horizon,” “Deep Sky,” and “Stolen Time” feel like alien transmissions from some other galaxy. Ghost Poems is a glorious escape, its rich textural weirdness and otherworldly drones offering fans total immersion within seconds of pressing play.

Earthen Sea’s Ghost Poems is available via Bandcamp.