The fourth annual Afrofuturist Weekend comes to Elastic Arts from Friday, October 22, through Sunday, October 24, with evening programs on Friday and Saturday and daytime programs on Saturday and Sunday. The festival’s organizers describe it as a “celebration of Black artists making forward-looking work that envisions radically positive futures for Black people,” and in that spirit, this year’s lineup is jam-packed with visionaries working in several different modes.

On Friday at 8 PM, Detroit jazz collective LuFuki & Divine Providence celebrate the life and work of multi-instrumentalist, composer, and educator Yusef Lateef with the project Autophysiopsychic Millennium—they’ll perform collaborative compositions developed with Chicago musicians, among them Ayanna Woods and the Participatory Music Coalition (which includes Angel Bat Dawid and Elastic executive director Adam Zanolini).

Saturday’s programming begins at noon with a free event in Woodard Plaza, at the intersection just east of Elastic: it combines a dance cypher by Future 4ward Movement Exchange and a writing workshop facilitated by Surviving the Mic. At around 3 PM the festival moves inside for the ticketed portion of the day, which revolves around Katrina Brook Flores’s film Assaman. It includes the closing party for an exhibit of making-of photos from the film, sets by rapper-producer Tukkiman and DJ Fast$Mike, and a Senegalese dance performance. Saturday night at 8 PM, Tukkiman and Flores (as El La Katrina) share the bill with performance artist and self-described “ritual-space holder” Sojourner Zenobia and a live adaptation of the monthly streaming series Real Freedom Projects by GoldGrrl and Tselanie Townsend (the series, organized by Brett Swinney and Sam Lewis, invites artists of color to submit pieces about what “real freedom” means to them).

On Sunday at 2 PM, Elastic hosts an Autophysiopsychic Millennium panel discussion with moderator LaRob K. Rafael and participants LuFuki, Zanolini, Dawid, Woods, and (via remote feed) South African drummer Asher Gamedze. Next the panelists will play along with a video by Gamedze, then kick off an open-to-anyone jam session that will run till around 6 PM. Sunday is free, and tickets otherwise cost $10 per day; a Saturday ticket covers both events. Face coverings and proof of vaccination are required for entry to Elastic. For more information, visit elasticarts.org.

The first episode of Tony Trimm’s cooking show, Home Feed

Earlier this week, Chicago DJ and producer Tony Trimm posted the first episode of his hallucinatory online cooking show, Home Feed. If you like your kitchen tips interspersed with nonsense culinary raps from the chef and footage of his chihuahua making beats on an MPC, this is just the program for you. Episode one features Trimm preparing Thai-style red curry chicken, and the full recipe is up on the Home Feed website. On Sunday, October 24, Trimm will screen the first three Home Feed episodes at North Bar in Wicker Park, alongside performances by rapper Serengeti, comedian Meechie Hall, DJ Pickel, and DJ Dartanyan. You must present a proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to enter; the event is free, and doors open at 8 PM.

The merch sold alongside Eternal Home via Bandcamp includes a Fire-Toolz fanny pack and a Fire-Toolz “herb” grinder.

Last week, Chicago label Hausu Mountain dropped Eternal Home, a double album of serrated, otherworldly melodic noise from the Fire-Toolz persona of unstoppable composer, producer, multi-instrumentalist, and saint of scabrous sweetness Angel Marcloid. If “Odd Cat Sanctuary” doesn’t get your blood pumping, well, you might be dead!