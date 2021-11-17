Late last month, local contemporary classical composer and pop musician Elenna Sindler dropped a new collaborative digital EP, Lullaby Baby, with Hasco Duo (aka soprano Amanda DeBoer Bartlett and guitarist Jesse Langen, both of Ensemble dal Niente). Sindler, who sings the lead vocal parts on the EP, describes it as reflecting “different fears and anxieties that keep us up at night—Monsters, Death, Family, Home, and Indecision.” The songs balance her haunting lyrical themes with elements of finely crafted folk music and dream pop, which give the music the restorative feel of crisp morning air. Lullaby Baby is available on streaming services or for download via Sindler’s Bandcamp at elennasindler.bandcamp.com.

Lullaby Baby bridges experimental pop and contemporary classical.

Gossip Wolf has been a fan of Richard Giraldi since spring 2009, about a year after he moved to Chicago—that’s when he founded Loud Loop Press, the best Chicago-centric indie-rock site of the blog era. Loud Loop Press stopped publishing a few years back, but he’s remained active in the local scene as bassist in rambunctious garage-rock band Bleach Party. So it’s a bit sad to hear that Giraldi will move to Houston at the end of December. He’s got family in Texas, and he says the pandemic factored into his decision to leave a city he’s come to love. “Even though I’ve only been living in Chicago permanently since 2008, I never felt like an outsider,” he says. “The support, collaborative nature, and open-mindedness of every band I’ve interviewed and played with really made me feel welcome and part of this vibrant city. It’s that sense of community that I will definitely miss the most.” He will remain part of Bleach Party, and they’ve got an EP coming next year. If you’ve got tickets to Habibi’s sold-out Hideout show on Friday, November 19, you can say farewell to Giraldi in person—Bleach Party are one of the openers.

Bleach Party released this single late last month.

This wolf first came across emerging Chicago indie-rock group Dwaal Troupe when they issued their ambitious, lo-fi debut album, To Swallow a Sea, in May 2020. They’re part of a loose community of local teenage rock acts that also includes fuzz-pop band Horsegirl (who made their Matador debut on Tuesday with the song “Billy,” due on vinyl in March) and noisy trio Lifeguard (who dropped a two-song single, “Taking Radar” b/w “Loose Cricket,” late last month). On Friday, November 19, Dwaal Troupe will release their second album, Lucky Dog, and the sweet sounds of the early singles (“Lucky Dog” and “Yankee Boy”) make it clear that the group could soon become one of the city’s finest new rock bands.

Dwaal Troupe sometimes refer to themselves as part of the Hallogallo family, and Hallogallo is also the name of their zine about the DIY art and music community. It’s available via their Bandcamp page.