On the Jesus Lizard’s 1989 debut EP, Pure, the noise-rock institution were still figuring things out. Working as a trio, the band hadn’t yet discovered their distinctive mutant swing, instead suspending the metallic scrape and twang of their guitars in the flat, mechanical rhythms of a primitive drum machine. But drummer Mac McNeilly joined the crew before their 1990 LP, Head, and he changed everything. If you’ve ever wondered what the Jesus Lizard would sound like if they’d continued to evolve down that first path, look no further than long-running New York outfit the Austerity Program. The drum-machine-driven duo, who favor the high-tension sound of aluminum-necked guitars, have put out music at their own whenever-it’s-finished pace since forming in 1997—their releases include CD-Rs with razor blades and firecrackers tucked into homemade sleeves, as well as LPs on Hydra Head with packaging that poses much less risk of personal injury. On their latest record, 2019’s self-released Bible Songs 1, guitarist and vocalist Justin Foley and bassist Thad Calabrese offer up more of the metal-leaning Touch and Go worship they’ve spent the past two decades dialing in; the sound is minimal, repetitive, deadpan, and mean, with clanging guitars for days.

At this show, the Austerity Program open up for Fotocrime, the darkwave project of Ryan Patterson, who’s celebrating the release of his third album, Heart of Crime (Profound Lore). Patterson is a Louisville metal and posthardcore staple, probably best known for singing and playing guitar in Coliseum, but on Fotocrime’s early recordings he messed around with drum machines and chorus-drenched bass. On the March 2020 record South of Heaven, Hayden Menzies of Metz filled in on drums, which turned the project into a creepy, hard-hitting, postpunk machine. Patterson has returned to the electronic fold this time around, but Heart of Crime is more elevated and refined. The tracks are darker and catchier than on previous Fotocrime records, while Patterson’s complex arrangements include sprawling Kraftwerkian Krautrock explorations and Echo & the Bunnymen-flavored new-wave pop pleasures.

