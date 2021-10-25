Few artists in the overlapping and extremely online worlds of hyperpop and digicore have achieved the crossover visibility of teenage phenoms Glaive and ericdoa—the New Yorker published an essay about Glaive before he’d even played his first show, which was this past August at the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash. Both artists are still teenagers, and they’ve already released solo work through a major label: Interscope has issued the Glaive EPs cypress grove (2020) and all dogs go to heaven (2021) as well as the ericdoa album COA (2020). Glaive favors spiderweb midwest-emo guitars blended into a universe of hyperactive electronic production, while ericdoa prefers dreamlike synths and sparse, sharp-edged beats that reflect the depth of hip-hop history. As singers they strike the same wounded, existential tone, with sweetly trembling vocals that stitch together suave R&B crooning and 2000s pop-punk mewls—they seem to yearn for heights that feel impossible to reach, like kids who dream of flying off a swing set at the top of an arc but can’t let go of the chains. On their brief new collaborative EP, then i’ll be happy (Listen to the Kids/Interscope), Glaive and ericdoa don’t play off each other as much as you might hope—they act as mirrors rather than amplifiers. Though they’re at the forefront of a colorful, whimsical musical movement that hasn’t yet ossified into a definitive style, they sometimes fall short of that movement’s kaleidoscopic energy. But when ericdoa and Glaive lock in together, as they do on the roof-destroying skewed-pop anthem “fuck this town,” the possibilities feel endless.

Glaive x ericdoa, Midwxst Sat 10/30, 7:30 PM, Schubas, 3159 N. Southport, sold out, all ages

Glaive x ericdoa, Midwxst Sun 10/31, 6:30 PM, Schubas, 3159 N. Southport, sold out, all ages