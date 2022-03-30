The Greyboy Allstars are a bunch of rare-groove re-creationists from San Diego focused on mining soul, funk, and anything else with a deep pocket. Since forming in 1993, the group have consistently toured and put out six records and a couple soundtracks, but they spent the early months of the pandemic cloistered like the rest of us. While the group was sidelined from their usual routine, they decided to work up a bunch of their favorite tunes (originals as well as covers) and perform them in the studio for a contingent of remote fans. The resulting streaming series, titled Soul Dream, later turned out to be a preview of their current tour, and the best of the covers they performed eventually became their sixth album, Get a Job: Music From the Original Broadcast Series Soul Dream. These ten tunes offer a cascading look at the group’s influences, which run the gamut from pop staples to lesser-known personal picks, and each is embedded with at least a glimmer of the kind of funk that the Allstars expand upon. The band take on “I’ve Known Rivers” by saxophonist Gary Bartz, in an acknowledgement of jazz’s foundational place in the Allstars’ sound; Bartz himself is such an influence on members of the group that keyboardist Robert Walter invited him to collaborate on his first solo album, 1996’s Spirit of ’70, which was reissued last year. There’s also a version of “Jug Eyes” by Chicago-born saxophonist Gene Ammons, on which the band revel in the vernacular bounce of his work and split solos between Karl Denson on sax and Elgin Park on guitar. The Allstars further solidify their jazz-world credentials with a cover of “Play It Back” by organist Dr. Lonnie Smith, and they also manage to inject a fair amount of personality into a rock song that’s been recorded by so many artists over the years it didn’t really need to be done again: the Beatles’ “Taxman.” The eclectic reworkings on Get a Job speak to the Greyboy Allstars’ studious approach and their ability to retrofit just about any tune to sound like something of their own making.

Greyboy Allstars, Fri 4/1, 8 PM, Park West, 322 W. Armitage, $30, 18+